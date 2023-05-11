search

Deiveson Figueiredo disputes Dana White’s claim that he’s fighting Manel Kape at UFC 290

By Fernando Quiles - May 11, 2023

Don’t expect Deiveson Figueiredo to share the Octagon with Manel Kape at UFC 290.

Deiveson Figueiredo, UFC rankings

UFC President Dana White recently announced the full lineup for UFC 290, which is scheduled to take place on July 8 in Las Vegas. Fight fans noticed a bout between former UFC Flyweight Champion Figueiredo and former Rizin Bantamweight Champion Kape was listed.

This left many confused because last month Figueiredo appeared on MMAFighting’s “Trocação Franca” and revealed that he was forced to pull out of the fight and he wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

Deiveson Figueiredo Insists He’s Out Of UFC 290

Guilherme Cruz has posted an update on the situation, confirming that Figueiredo insists he still hasn’t been medically cleared and will not be in action at UFC 290.

Figueiredo hasn’t seen action inside the Octagon since his third-round TKO loss via doctor’s stoppage earlier this year. He was defeated by Brandon Moreno in their fourth encounter, and lost the UFC Flyweight Championship in the process. Time will tell when he can step back inside the Octagon.

Manel Kape Goes Off

Kape doesn’t believe that Figueiredo truly wanted to fight him in the first place. He took to his Twitter account to put the former UFC Flyweight Champion on blast.

“This clown @Daico_Deiveson gave an interview saying that he was ready to fight in July, he signs the contract and then talks to the doctor asking if he can fight? He should talk to the doctor first and then sign. Bontorin, Alex Perez now this fake champion pull out?

“The truth is that he’s fat, weak and old. He started training and felt it’s not the same, so he ran from the fight. @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @AliAbdelaziz00 please do something, I can’t stand these losers anymore.”

The fight would’ve been a huge opportunity for Kape, who is riding a three-fight winning streak. A win over Figueiredo could’ve catapulted Kape into the flyweight title picture, but it wasn’t meant to be, at least not now.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Manel Kape

Related

Manel Kape

Manel Kape explains the "truth" behind canceled fight against Deiveson Figueiredo: "He's fat, weak, and old"

Josh Evanoff - April 27, 2023
Deiveson Figueiredo, Henry Cejudo
Manel Kape

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo forced to withdraw from scheduled return at UFC 290

Harry Kettle - April 27, 2023

Deiveson Figueiredo has reportedly been forced to withdraw from his scheduled return to the Octagon later this year. For the last few years, Deiveson Figueiredo has been involved in one of the best rivalries in […]

Deiveson Figueiredo, Henry Cejudo
Manel Kape

Deiveson Figueiredo opts to stay at flyweight and books fight with Manel Kape for UFC 290 in July

Josh Evanoff - April 13, 2023

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is deciding to stick at 125 pounds. ‘Deus da Guerra’ has been out of action since his fourth fight with Brandon Moreno in January. Heading into the matchup at […]

Alex Perez, UFC 255
Manel Kape

Alex Perez explains why his UFC San Antonio bout with Manel Kape was canceled at last minute: "This has nothing to do with weight cut"

Fernando Quiles - March 26, 2023

Alex Perez was expected to meet Manel Kape at UFC San Antonio this past Saturday night (March 25), but that plan went awry. It was announced during the UFC San Antonio broadcast that the fight […]

Dominick Cruz

Deiveson Figueiredo calls to face Dominick Cruz in bantamweight debut: "Would be a great first fight"

Josh Evanoff - March 8, 2023

Former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo has an opponent in mind for his return. ‘Deus Da Guerra’ has been out of action since his fourth meeting with Brandon Moreno in January. The bout was a […]

Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno relieved feud with Deiveson Figueiredo is over: "It feels awesome"

Fernando Quiles - January 29, 2023
Jamahal Hill, Glover Teixeira, UFC 283
Deiveson Figueiredo

What's next for the stars of UFC 283?

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2023

The UFC returned to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for UFC 283 which saw two titles on the line, including the vacant light heavyweight title for the second straight pay-per-view. In the main event, Jamahal Hill […]

Brandon-Moreno-Deiveson-Figueiredo, UFC 256
Deiveson Figueiredo

Pros react after Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 283 event was co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout marked the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno had collided inside of the Octagon. […]

Brandon Moreno, UFC 263
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 283 Results: Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo (Video)

Chris Taylor - January 21, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 283 event is co-headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring Deiveson Figueiredo taking on Brandon Moreno. The bout will mark the fourth consecutive time that Figueiredo and Moreno have collided inside of the […]

Deiveson Figueiredo, Brandon Moreno
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 283 | Pro fighters make their picks for Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 title fight

Cole Shelton - January 19, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 283, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Deiveson Figueiredo looks to defend his strap as he and Brandon Moreno settle the score as they fight for the […]