Tyson Fury issues statement following loss to Oleksandr Usyk: “His country is at war, so people are siding with the country at war”

By Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

Tyson Fury made some controversial remarks following his split decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk this evening in Saudi Arabia.

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Boxing, Result

Fury (34-1-1) and Usyk (22-0) collided for the undisputed boxing heavyweight world title and the highly anticipated bout absolutely lived up to the billing.

Tyson Fury had most previously competed this past October, where he edged out a hotly debated split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. That victory had marked the Brit’s seventh in a row, as he had previously scored stoppage wins over Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder respectively.

As for Oleksandr Usyk, the Ukranian champion had last competed in August of last year, where he earned a ninth-round knockout victory over Daniel Dubois. That win was preceded by back-t0-back victories over Anthony Joshua where he claimed and then defended the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

Tonight’s undisputed heavyweight title fight proved to be an absolutely thrilling twelve-round war. Oleksandr Usyk was able to get off to a strong start in rounds one and two, but Tyson Fury came back strongly to arguably win the next four rounds. However, it was in round eight that Usyk changed the tide back in his favor, this after landing a big left hand that appeared to break Fury’s nose. The very next round the Ukranian was able to drop ‘The Gypsy King’ with a huge combination (see that here). From there, Usyk seemingly went into cruise and control and in the end was awarded what most fans and analysts thought was a much-deserved victory.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Official Result: Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury via split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113)

Despite being dropped and overwhelmed in the final rounds of the fight, ‘The Gypsy King’ still felt he had done enough to edge out a decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Tyson Fury shared his disappointment with the judges’ ruling during his post-fight interview and delivered the following controversial comments about why he thinks Oleksandr Usyk wound up getting the nod:

“First of all, I want to thank my lord and Saviour Jesus Christ for this fantastic fight with Oleksandr. I believe I won that fight. I believe he won a few of the rounds, but I won the majority of them. And I believe it was… what can you do, one of those fixed decisions in boxing. We both put on a good fight, the best we could do. And you know his country (Ukraine) is at war, so people are siding with the country at war. But make no mistake, I won that fight in my opinion. I will be back. I have a rematch clause.”

How did you score tonight’s Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight? Do you think ‘The Gypsy King’ has a legitimate gripe?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Pros react after Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Result
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk defeats Tyson Fury (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

The long-awaited undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk takes place this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.  

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Watch | Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk explode in final faceoff before heavyweight title fight

Curtis Calhoun - May 17, 2024

Heavyweight boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk faced off for one final time before their highly-anticipated fight.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder slams the boxing commission for licensing Mike Tyson: “I don’t think anyone cares about Mike”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Deontay Wilder is slamming the boxing commission for licensing Mike Tyson.

Nate Diaz Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson throws shade at Jake Paul ahead of upcoming boxing match: “He couldn’t even knockout Nick Diaz”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Mike Tyson has thrown shade at Jake Paul ahead of their upcoming boxing match.

Sean O'Malley, Ryan Garcia

Watch: Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia's heated FaceTime call as fight talks ramp up: 'I will murder you!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Fight fans accuse Jake Paul of being on steroids following “thicc” photo release

Susan Cox - May 16, 2024

Fight fans are accusing Jake Paul of being on steroids following his ‘thicc’ photo release.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, UFC, Boxing, Rematch
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal blames “f**king idiot” Nate Diaz for shift in fight date

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2024

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has blamed rival Nate Diaz for their fight date having to be pushed back.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to end influencer boxing after facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: "I'm going to knock every single one of them out"

Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ready to put influencer boxing to an end.

Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till books pro boxing debut on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard

Susan Cox - May 15, 2024

Darren Till has booked his pro-boxing debut on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.