VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett shatters restaurant’s Chicken Wings record amidst weight ballooning criticism

Paddy Pimblett eats 47 Chicken Wings in one sitting

Watch Pimblett’s record-breaking meal below.

“I’m just a big fat bastard,” Pimblett said as he broke the wing record.

Pimblett’s latest indulging likely won’t silence his critics. While he’s never missed weight in his UFC career, many believe Pimblett’s approach to his health in between fights isn’t sustainable.

Pimblett entered the UFC lightweight rankings with a submission win against King Green at UFC 304. He remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon.

Pimblett might be just a few wins away from a lightweight title shot after entering the lightweight Top 15. He recently teased a future fight with Charles Oliveira; who will face Michael Chandler at UFC 309 later this year.

Pimblett was the biggest MMA signing in 2021 after joining the UFC from Cage Warriors. He knocked out Luigi Vendramini inside one round in his UFC debut in Sept. 2021.

Pimblett’s back-to-back wins over Jordan Leavitt and Rodrigo Vargas in 2022 preceded a controversial victory over Gordon at UFC 282. As of this writing, he’s 22-3 in his professional MMA career.

As Pimblett works his way up the ranks, he isn’t slowing down his questionable diet. Regardless, he’s enjoying himself as he prepares for his next Octagon appearance.