VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett shatters restaurant’s Chicken Wings record amidst weight ballooning criticism
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is thoroughly enjoying some downtime after his latest Octagon victory.
Pimblett took his family and went out to Furusato Bar & Grill in Liverpool, UK. During their meal, Pimblett wanted to attempt to break the restaurant record of 36 chicken wings eaten in one sitting.
Pimblett, who is notorious for massive weight gains in between fights, passed the restaurant’s wing challenge with flying colors. He finished 47 chicken wings and enjoyed some dessert afterward.
The challenge consists of different wing flavors and takes place every Wednesday at the restaurant. Pimblett could potentially be invited to the Hot Ones podcast after his showing.
Watch Pimblett’s record-breaking meal below.
“I’m just a big fat bastard,” Pimblett said as he broke the wing record.
Pimblett’s latest indulging likely won’t silence his critics. While he’s never missed weight in his UFC career, many believe Pimblett’s approach to his health in between fights isn’t sustainable.
Pimblett entered the UFC lightweight rankings with a submission win against King Green at UFC 304. He remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with recent victories over Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon.
Pimblett might be just a few wins away from a lightweight title shot after entering the lightweight Top 15. He recently teased a future fight with Charles Oliveira; who will face Michael Chandler at UFC 309 later this year.
Pimblett was the biggest MMA signing in 2021 after joining the UFC from Cage Warriors. He knocked out Luigi Vendramini inside one round in his UFC debut in Sept. 2021.
Pimblett’s back-to-back wins over Jordan Leavitt and Rodrigo Vargas in 2022 preceded a controversial victory over Gordon at UFC 282. As of this writing, he’s 22-3 in his professional MMA career.
As Pimblett works his way up the ranks, he isn’t slowing down his questionable diet. Regardless, he’s enjoying himself as he prepares for his next Octagon appearance.
