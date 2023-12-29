Paul Felder explains why he doubts Paddy Pimblett can beat any ranked lightweight after his UFC 296 performance

By Cole Shelton - December 29, 2023

Paul Felder doesn’t think Paddy Pimblett would have success against any of the ranked lightweights in the UFC.

Paul Felder and Paddy Pimblett

Pimblett improved to 5-0 in the UFC with a one-sided decision win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. With that said, the Brit wasn’t able to finish the aging veteran and actually started to gas in the third round.

Many believe Paddy Pimblett would be in line to fight someone in the top 15 following the event. Yet, if that happens, Paul Felder doesn’t think it will go well for ‘The Baddy’ as he thinks that was the worst Tony Ferguson has looked and Pimblett still wasn’t able to put him away.

“I will start with this. Of course, he can. We know that it’s MMA, anything can happen. “But if we we are gonna sit here and make bets, and if I had to predict, no, I really don’t think so. I mean, he struggled to get a Tony out of there who looked the worst he’s ever looked in his career… I really don’t think so,” Felder said on UFC Rundown. “He was able to hurt Tony a little bit, but he really should have been able to put him away, man. Not taking anything against him, he knew he was going to be in for a hard one, even if he won this fight. He said it in the media day that we were going to criticize him even if he wins and didn’t go out there and maybe get him out of there. Here we are criticizing him.”

Paul Felder’s co-host, Michael Chiesa seemingly agreed, and after the two saw the top-15 at lightweight, believes Paddy Pimblett won’t beat any ranked opponent.

“I’m telling you now, right now at this point in time, he can’t, he can’t. If you are going to say the best guy he has a shot against, let’s just take the low-hanging fruit and say the oldest guy. You are talking about Drew Dober and Bobby Green. Well, leave your chin up against Drew Dober, you are getting caught with a left hand. Bobby Green might style on you,” Chiesa said about Pimblett.

Although Paul Felder and Michael Chiesa don’t think Paddy Pimblett will be able to beat any ranked opponents right now, whether or not the Brit even receives a ranked opponent next remains to be seen. The UFC could decide to slowly build Pimblett up and give him another veteran like they did with Ferguson.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Michael Chandler provides update on possible Conor McGregor fight

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to duck Michael Chandler

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has said that he doesn’t think Conor McGregor is trying to “duck” Michael Chandler.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dan Henderson compares UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

Dan Henderson has compared UFC legend Jon Jones to controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong in a fascinating interview.

Dana White
USADA

New details released for UFC’s Anti-Doping Program as USADA partnership ends

Harry Kettle - December 29, 2023

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released details of their new Anti-Doping Program after separating from USADA.

Tyron Woodley, Georges St-Pierre
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley alleges that Georges St-Pierre turned down a "dumb bag" to fight him: "Eight figures"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has alleged that Georges St-Pierre turned down a massive payday against him.

Chael Sonnen and Israel Adesanya

Chael Sonnen reveals Israel Adesanya's return fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023
Colby Covington and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington responds to 'complete scrub' Michael Chandler after prelim comment: "I'm an all-time great!"

Josh Evanoff - December 28, 2023

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is unhappy with Michael Chandler.

Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Alex Pereira believes heavyweight move has to happen "the right way," shuts down rumors of Tom Aspinall fight

Cole Shelton - December 28, 2023

Alex Pereira isn’t ruling out a move up to heavyweight but says he will need to make the jump in weight the right way.

Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Colby Covington doubles down on comments about Ian Machado Garry’s marriage: “I'd be honoured to settle that”

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Colby Covington is doubling down on the comments he’s made regarding Ian Machado Garry’s marriage.

Daniel Cormier, Sean Strickland, UFC, UFC 297
Sean Strickland

Daniel Cormier is confused why fighters are still “overlooking” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Susan Cox - December 28, 2023

Daniel Cormier is confused as to why fighters are still ‘overlooking’ UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.