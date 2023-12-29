Michael Chandler provides update on possible Conor McGregor fight
UFC star Michael Chandler has provided an update on his possible showdown with Conor McGregor.
For the longest time now, fight fans have been waiting to hear an announcement regarding a fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. The two men coached opposite one another on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter, with the expectation being that they’d meet inside the Octagon after their collision.
Unfortunately, up to this point, it hasn’t come to fruition. Chandler has been waiting patiently for his chance to take on the Irishman, but it appears as if the clock is ticking.
In a recent series of tweets, the former Bellator sensation made it known that an upcoming meeting could serve as the defining moment in negotiations.
I heard there was a meeting in Abu Dhabi or Dubai tonight…hopefully Dana can convince @TheNotoriousMMA to be a man of his word…but we all make claims we can’t back up at times…it’s human nature…I don’t fault him for it.
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 29, 2023
Imagine saying it, “the greatest comeback in combat sports history” and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back. @TheNotoriousMMA
–
McGregor FORGOTTEN.
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 29, 2023
Chandler’s McGregor update
Regardless of who you believe, nobody is benefitting from this if you’re an MMA fan. The aim of the game is to see the best fight the best, and that’s precisely what we all want when it comes to a Chandler vs McGregor meeting.
Hopefully, in the weeks and months ahead, we’ll get some kind of clarification on where things stand.
Do you want to see Michael Chandler take on Conor McGregor in the latter’s return fight? If it happens, who do you think is the favorite to secure the win? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC