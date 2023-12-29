Bo Nickal explains AI use for his UFC 300 training camp: “Give me the perfect gameplan for him”

By Josh Evanoff - December 29, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal is turning to ChatGPT for his return next year.

Bo Nickal, Joe Rogan

The 27-year-old has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Val Woodburn in July. The victory was Bo Nickal’s fifth in the cage, all coming by way of finish. While the former collegiate wrestler has been effortlessly dominant, he’s had some help. Well, kind of.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Joe Rogan Experience, Bo Nickal revealed his use of AI. According to the middleweight contender, in his brief career, he’s used the ChatGPT service to get game plans. While it sounds like a joke on paper, Nickal swears that it’s worked well in his MMA career thus far. Given his undefeated record, with none of his bouts going past the first round, it’s hard to argue with him.

Speaking on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Bo Nickal alleged that he just put a little bit of information in, and he got back a detailed game plan. While the methods seem a bit questionable, it’s seemingly worked thus far. He will likely turn to AI ahead of his return at UFC 300 in April, which was announced earlier this week.

Bo Nickal, Val Woodburn, UFC 290, UFC

Bo Nickal reveals AI use to gameplan ahead of UFC 300 return against Cody Brundage

“I’m going to give some people some game right now.” Bo Nickal stated to Joe Rogan on a recent edition of the latter’s podcast, discussing his own usage of AI. “I’ll go into ChatGPT, and you have to ask it the right questions. But I’ll say, ‘Hey, formulate a game plan for this type of fighter. I’m a wrestler at middleweight, this that, blah blah, blah. I’m going to fight this guy, give me the perfect game plan for him’… It’s not like, boom easy. You have to prod it a little bit.”

He continued, “But it’ll get you some good information…I would ask it more detailed questions from there, and It’s giving me good information. So I mean we’ll see where it can go. In five years, it’ll probably be able to download a video of somebody and tell you every one of their weaknesses. Yeah, [actually] probably not [five years away from that.]”

As previously stated, Dana White recently announced Bo Nickal’s return to the cage. At UFC 300 in April, the rising middleweight prospect will face Cody Brundage. The latter is currently riding a two-fight winning streak, with both wins coming by way of finish.

Since the fight’s announcement, Nickal has opened up as one of the largest betting favorites in UFC history. Given his track record, collegiate pedigree, and resume, it’s not very shocking. Plus, it seems that he has a little bit of help on his side as well in the form of ChatGPT.

What do you make of these comments from Bo Nickal? Are you excited for the middleweight’s return in 2024? Do you believe that he’ll be able to defeat Cody Brundage?

