Paddy Pimblett admits he wants to see Tony Ferguson get another win before retiring: “I just can’t let him do it at my expense”
UFC star Paddy Pimblett has admitted that he wants to see Tony Ferguson pick up another win before retiring from mixed martial arts.
This Saturday night at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson will battle it out in a fascinating encounter. There are plenty of reasons to get excited about this fight, but if you’re an ‘El Cucuy’ fan, there are also plenty of reasons to be nervous.
Ferguson has been on quite the losing streak in the last few years with many believing he should’ve already retired by now. Alas, he’s a warrior, and he wants to carry on competing for as long as he can.
Pimblett, on the other hand, has a lot to prove after a controversial decision win in his last outing. In a recent interview, the Liverpudlian gave his thoughts on the veteran.
Pimblett expects big performance from Ferguson
“I really respect Tony Ferguson,” Pimblett told TNT Sports. “He’s one of the top five Lightweights of all time. Who wasn’t [a fan]? Even I want Tony Ferguson to get a win and then retire. I just can’t let him do it at my expense, lad. It’s not happening.
“I’m going in there expecting an ‘El Cucuy’ that turned up against Donald Cerrone and Anthony Pettis,” he continued. “I’m not going in there expecting the slow version that turned up against Bobby Green. I’m expecting the best version of Tony. It’s gonna be an absolute honor to share the cage with him.”
Quotes via MMA Mania
Do you believe that Tony Ferguson has a good chance of overcoming Paddy Pimblett this weekend? Do you want to see him retire, regardless of whether he wins or loses? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!