Sergei Pavlovich sends warning to the UFC heavyweight division: “Don’t relax, I’ll be back soon!”

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich has issued a warning to the rest of the division ahead of his comeback.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk

For the last few years, Sergei Pavlovich has been seen as a top star in the UFC’s heavyweight division. However, last month, his trajectory took a bit of a hit. On short notice, he took on Tom Aspinall for the interim championship. Despite landing a few nice shots, the Russian was ultimately overmatched, with Aspinall securing a knockout victory.

While Aspinall now holds the gold, Pavlovich has been left to go back to the drawing board and see what he did wrong. At the age of 31, there’s still a long road ahead of him in mixed martial arts – but in order to compete with the very best, he needs to make adjustments.

In a recent tweet, Sergei sent a pretty firm message to anyone he may cross paths with in the future.

Pavlovich gears up for comeback

“Fresh, clean air, forest, the most ideal place to recharge. Don’t relax, I’ll be back soon! #ufc #Moscow”

It’s certainly a good idea for Pavlovich to sit back, reflect, and consider his options. There are plenty of top heavyweights out there for him to face off against and we’re fascinated to see what kind of matchup the UFC comes up with. When it comes to the title picture, though, things are looking pretty messy at the moment, and it may take a few more wins for him to get back into contention.

Are you excited for the return of Sergei Pavlovich? Who do you believe he should face in his comeback fight? Do you think he will eventually become a world champion in the UFC? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

