Sergei Pavlovich sends warning to the UFC heavyweight division: “Don’t relax, I’ll be back soon!”

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich has issued a warning to the rest of the division ahead of his comeback.

For the last few years, Sergei Pavlovich has been seen as a top star in the UFC’s heavyweight division. However, last month, his trajectory took a bit of a hit. On short notice, he took on Tom Aspinall for the interim championship. Despite landing a few nice shots, the Russian was ultimately overmatched, with Aspinall securing a knockout victory.

While Aspinall now holds the gold, Pavlovich has been left to go back to the drawing board and see what he did wrong. At the age of 31, there’s still a long road ahead of him in mixed martial arts – but in order to compete with the very best, he needs to make adjustments.

In a recent tweet, Sergei sent a pretty firm message to anyone he may cross paths with in the future.