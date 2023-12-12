Colby Covington says he would love to “slap around” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being”

By Harry Kettle - December 12, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has gone after UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and teased a fight between them.

Sean Strickland, UFC, Champion, Hyundai

One thing we know to be true is that Sean Strickland is a controversial individual. Now, though, he’s also the middleweight champion of the world, knocking off Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Someone else who knows what it feels like to be divisive is Colby Covington, who returns to the cage this weekend.

RELATED: Colby Covington expresses interest in fighting “f**king punk” Sean Strickland following UFC 293

‘Chaos’ will be challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. While his focus is on 170 pounds right now, it seems as if there’s a real chance he could eventually make the move up to middleweight. In a recent interview with Code Sports, he unloaded on Strickland in quite the rant.

Covington goes after Strickland

“Absolutely, he’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was. So, I’d love to slap Sean Strickland around. I think he’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being. The guy literally has no fricking IQ, that guy is so f***ing stupid. The things he says, like, he needs to get his mouth wired shut, and I’m the guy to do it. So, the UFC knows I’m the one that can end these guys that hate the company and hate the world. I would love to fight Sean Strickland.”

There’s no denying that this would be an incredibly fun contest. However, in order for it to happen, a lot of pieces have to fall into place – starting with both men winning their respective title fights in the next few months.

Are you excited by the idea of Colby Covington going up against Sean Strickland? Who would be your favorite to win that contest? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

