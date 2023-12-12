Colby Covington says he would love to “slap around” UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland: “He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has gone after UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and teased a fight between them.

One thing we know to be true is that Sean Strickland is a controversial individual. Now, though, he’s also the middleweight champion of the world, knocking off Israel Adesanya earlier this year. Someone else who knows what it feels like to be divisive is Colby Covington, who returns to the cage this weekend.

‘Chaos’ will be challenging Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. While his focus is on 170 pounds right now, it seems as if there’s a real chance he could eventually make the move up to middleweight. In a recent interview with Code Sports, he unloaded on Strickland in quite the rant.