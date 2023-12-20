Daniel Cormier expresses disappointment in Paddy Pimblett’s win over Tony Ferguson: “It just looked the same”

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier wasn’t that impressed by Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Daniel Cormier and Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

‘The Baddy’ and ‘El Cucuy’ met on the UFC 296 main card over the weekend. Heading into the bout itself, the two men were riding vastly different fortunes. For his part, Tony Ferguson entered the night on a six-fight losing streak, while Paddy Pimblett entered the bout undefeated in his promotional tenure.

With names such as Daniel Cormier watching on, the Scouser took care of business on Saturday. In the first round, Paddy Pimblett dropped Tony Ferguson, nearly getting a finish. However, the former interim champion showed his trademark heart and ability to fight on. Sadly it was all for naught, as he lost his seventh fight in a row, this time by unanimous decision.

While Paddy Pimblett didn’t look bad on Saturday, Daniel Cormier is still a little disappointed coming out of UFC 296. Speaking on a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, the commentator reacted to the win. There, he stated that despite promises of improvements in his game, the British fighter largely looked the same against Tony Ferguson.

Now, that’s not to say that he looked terrible, or anything like that. But still, ‘DC’ would’ve liked to see more out of Paddy Pimblett. Especially considering the type of performances that Tony Ferguson was putting up heading into UFC 296 on Saturday.

RELATED: LEON EDWARDS’ COACH REVEALS CONVERSATION WITH DANA WHITE FOLLOWING UFC 296: “WHERE DO YOU DRAW THE LINE?”

Paddy Pimblett, Tony Ferguson, UFC 296, Results, UFC

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

“Paddy Pimblett fought really well in the first round and he did a good job with his grappling,” Daniel Cormier stated on his podcast alongside Ryan Clark recapping UFC 296. “But, I just don’t know man. He told us that he made all these improvements in the striking and he was going to keep his chin down as he approached the striking. It, it just looked the same, and it was a decision victory against Tony Ferguson. Who, lately, has not been able to get to the final bell.”

He continued, “Granted, he was fighting Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje, and Nate Diaz, he was fighting killers. But, I just did not, I don’t know man. I don’t think Paddy fought bad, but I think he needed to do a little bit more. That’s why it pisses me off so much when people compare everybody to Conor McGregor. When Conor McGregor was on his way up, he was finishing dudes. He was knocking dudes clean! He was doing his thing and it was never close.”

While Daniel Cormier wanted to see Paddy Pimblett perform better on Saturday, he will have to wait a while to see ‘The Baddy’ next. Following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, the British fighter revealed plans to return in July in Manchester. Meanwhile, ‘El Cucuy’ himself has hit back at calls for his retirement since fight night.

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree with his thoughts on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson?

