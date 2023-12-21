Belal Muhammad reacts after Leon Edwards’ coach says they prefer fighting Gilbert Burns next

Belal Muhammad says Dana White told him he is getting the next welterweight title shot.

Leon Edwards recently defended his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 296 with a one-sided decision win over Colby Covington. After the win, Edwards said he didn’t think Belal Muhammad deserved the next title shot.

Now, on Wednesday, Leon Edwards’ head coach Dave Lovell spoke on The MMA Hour and revealed they would prefer to fight Gilbert Burns next time out, despite the Brazilian losing to Belal Muhammad in May.

“Preference, Belal deserved his place even though he still hasn’t done what Leon did, he didn’t go through the tribulations Leon did. But, you know what, he’s earned himself his contendership,” Lovell said on The MMA Hour about Belal Muhammad. “To be honest, if I really had a choice, but I don’t think it will happen, I would like Leon to fight Burns…

“If I had a choice of who would be next, I’d prefer Burns over Belal because I think Burns brings more to the table than Belal. He had the No Contest against Belal, it looked like you can’t judge it by the first round totally, but it looked like Leon had the first round locked down with Belal and was going in for the kill in the second before the eye poke occurred. If I had a choice, I would like Burns but we will take whoever they throw at us,” Lovell concluded.

Following Dave Lovell’s comments, Belal Muhammad took to X to share his thoughts and claimed Leon Edwards is trying to duck him, but also added that UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that he is next in line.

So this is how Leon Learns his ducking technique 🦆🦆🦆

“So this is how Leon Learns his ducking technique,” Belal Muhammad wrote.

Leon's opinion doesn't matter.. his coach doesn't matter ..the only person I care about is Dana and he gave me his word.. that's all that matters … we're next and the fact that they're showing fear only gives me more confidence ..you should be afraid

“Leon’s opinion doesn’t matter.. his coach doesn’t matter ..the only person I care about is Dana and he gave me his word.. that’s all that matters … we’re next and the fact that they’re showing fear only gives me more confidence ..you should be afraid,” Muhammad added.

Part of Dave Lovell’s reasoning for why they want Gilbert Burns is because Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad fought to a No Contest, due to an accidental eye poke. However, Lovell believes Edwards was well on his way to winning, but Muhammad says that shouldn’t be a discussion due to Edwards’ fifth-round comeback over Kamaru Usman showing anything can happen.

He the poster boy for why you fight all 5 rounds

“He the poster boy for why you fight all 5 rounds,” Muhammad wrote.

Belal Muhammad is currently 23-3 and one No Contest in the UFC and coming off a decision win over Gilbert Burns in May.