Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho promises fireworks at ONE Fight Night 16

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2023

Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho are set to face off in a contest that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Zhang Peimian

This strawweight kickboxing bout is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3. It will air live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With a record of 3-1 in ONE, Zhang is no stranger to the spotlight. He once vied for the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title.

Although he fell short in his quest for gold last year with a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Di Bella, Zhang bounced back this past March. In that match, he put forth a rousing performance to beat Torepchi Dongak by unanimous decision.

Now, with the taste of victory fresh on his lips, Zhang is looking to tangle with Di Bella once again.

On the other side of the ring stands Botelho, a grizzled kickboxing and Muay Thai veteran. He has faced some of the most prominent names during his time in the promotion. This list includes Superlek Kiatmoo9, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Taiki Naito.

Botelho is now competing at his natural weight, and a victory over Zhang would undoubtedly propel his career to new heights.

Potential title shot awaits winner of Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho

Jonathan Di Bella, the reigning ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion, is not one to sit idly by.

Recently, Di Bella turned in a near-flawless performance to defend his title at ONE Fight Night 16. There, he defeated Danial Williams by unanimous decision.

Now, he is eyeing to square off against some of the best kickboxers in the world, including Takeru Segawa.

However, Di Bella must wait his turn to get his hands on Takeru. The Japanese superstar has received callouts from fellow luminaries such as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, and Superlek Kitamoo9.

An interesting twist could be in the making as Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho battle each other at ONE Fight Night 16.

In that matchup, Di Bella could learn who his next opponent is sooner than he anticipates.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

ONE Championship

