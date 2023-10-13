Video | Khamzat Chimaev shares training footage ahead of UFC 294 fight with Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev has shared some of his training footage ahead of his fight against Kamaru Usman next weekend.

Next Saturday night at UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev will battle Kamaru Usman. He was initially scheduled to take on Paulo Costa, however, an injury ruled the Brazilian out of the bout. Now, Usman is stepping up to the plate as he attempts to get back on the winning trail following consecutive losses to Leon Edwards at welterweight.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS THE WINNER OF KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VS. KAMARU USMAN AT UFC 294 WILL GET THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT

It’s safe to say that this is one of the most highly-anticipated match-ups of the year – and we’ve only known about it for a few days. Chimaev is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, whereas Usman has already been there and done it all.

It’s bound to be an absolute war and based on this footage that has been posted by ‘Borz’, we’d say the favorite isn’t taking Usman lightly.