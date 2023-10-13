Video | Khamzat Chimaev shares training footage ahead of UFC 294 fight with Kamaru Usman

By Harry Kettle - October 13, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev has shared some of his training footage ahead of his fight against Kamaru Usman next weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman

Next Saturday night at UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev will battle Kamaru Usman. He was initially scheduled to take on Paulo Costa, however, an injury ruled the Brazilian out of the bout. Now, Usman is stepping up to the plate as he attempts to get back on the winning trail following consecutive losses to Leon Edwards at welterweight.

It’s safe to say that this is one of the most highly-anticipated match-ups of the year – and we’ve only known about it for a few days. Chimaev is one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts, whereas Usman has already been there and done it all.

It’s bound to be an absolute war and based on this footage that has been posted by ‘Borz’, we’d say the favorite isn’t taking Usman lightly.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

Chimaev is ready

He looks quick, he looks sharp, and most importantly Khamzat Chimaev looks ready. There is a big challenge starting him in the face and he’s ready for that, or at least, that’s how it seems. Kamaru Usman, aka ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, is hungry to prove that he’s still one of the best fighters on the planet. The stakes are higher than expected, too, now that Dana White has announced the winner will receive a shot at the middleweight champion.

Buckle up, because this one is going to be full of drama from start to finish.

What do you think of the training footage posted by Khamzat Chimaev? Are you excited for this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

