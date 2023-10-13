Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ comments regarding the UFC’s split with USADA

By Susan Cox - October 13, 2023

Daniel Cormier is reacting to Jon Jones’ comments regarding the UFC’s split with USADA.

Daniel Cormier

It was announced earlier this week that the UFC and USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) will be parting ways at the end of this year.

Following the announcement, UFC heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones reacted to the news tweeting:

“Man I survived USADA. First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next picograms became legal. Guess what I’m still here, still unbeaten. That BS no-contest over DC (Daniel Cormier) needs to be taken off my record. I’ve never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the Day I die.”

Jones has 27 wins in his career, with 1 loss and 1 no-contest. That no-contest came against none other than Cormier (22-3 MMA) back in July of 2017 at UFC 214. Jones stopped Cormier with a head kick to recapture the UFC light heavyweight title, but that decision was overturned following Jones testing positive for a banned substance.

Daniel Cormier, speaking on his YouTube channel shared his thoughts on Jon Jones’ commentary about wanting the no-contest taken off his record:

“People will try to rewrite history. You can’t rewrite history. There’s gonna be a time — it was multiple times (he tested positive) — you can try to rewrite history and it’ll be like during baseball there was the steroid era and all those guys don’t get to go into the Hall of Fame. Will we look back on 2015 to 2023 as the USADA era? And will these guys that had these things deal with issues going forward in terms of tainting their resume, especially if someone that is middling now becomes an absolute superstar after USADA is gone?”

Continuing, Daniel Cormier said (h/t MMAFighting):

“We have a short memory as MMA fans. Our memory is super short. But let me say this, you don’t get to rewrite history. You don’t get to say — well, first off, I don’t believe that it’s all true. This is one of the reasons Jones and I could never just truly come to a common ground because sometimes you just say whatever you want.”

“Dude, I’d said on TV that I could throw a 90-mile-an-hour fastball. When I really tried to throw a fastball it was like 65 miles an hour. My shoulder was hurting for days. But the reality is I could just say it. You can just say whatever you want, doesn’t always have to be true.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier that you can’t re-write history?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

