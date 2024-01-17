Liam Nolan wants Regian Eersel next: “I think I have a good style to beat him”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 17, 2024

Liam Nolan exudes confidence that he is more than capable of putting an end to Regian “‘The Immortal” Eersel‘s dominant reign.

Liam Nolan

Since joining ONE Championship in 2018, “The Immortal” has been virtually unstoppable.

In fact, the Surinamese-Dutch striker has racked up 10 consecutive victories. This streak paved the way for his coronation as the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion.

Nolan is fresh off a victory over Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12. Now he believes he possesses the unique style required to halt Eersel’s remarkable run.

“I think I have a good style to beat him under the Muay Thai rule set,” the Englishman said.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but yeah, I definitely think I have the style, the power, and everything to go and do that. I think I’m the man to do it.”

In a gritty three-round battle with Aliev, Nolan had to dig deep to walk away with a unanimous decision. But he showcased his resilience and determination.

With his sights set on Eersel, Nolan sees the recent win as a stepping stone toward a potential showdown with the revered titleholder.

“I believe I will fight once more before that, but I reckon this year that fight has a good potential for happening,” he said.

Liam Nolan open to facing Sinsamut Klinmee in rematch

Should the matchup with Regian Eersel elude him in the months to come, Liam Nolan remains pragmatic.

The London native is considering a rematch against Sinsamut Klinmee as the next best option.

Their paths first crossed in July 2022, resulting in a second-round knockout victory for Sinsamut.

Nolan harbors a burning desire for redemption, with the loss serving as a powerful motivator.

“Yes, I’m open to that. Obviously, it was meant to happen in November [of last year], but I’m more than happy to face him this year,” Nolan said.

However, his ambitions extend beyond individual rivalries.

After enduring a 14-month layoff, he is determined to stay active throughout the year.

Nolan has maintained a busy schedule. Now he aspires to cap off 2024 with the ultimate prize — a ONE World Title draped over his shoulder.

“To fight next, I don’t know, but I definitely want to end the year with a ONE belt on my shoulder,” he said.

ONE Championship

