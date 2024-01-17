Liam Nolan wants Regian Eersel next: “I think I have a good style to beat him”

Liam Nolan exudes confidence that he is more than capable of putting an end to Regian “‘The Immortal” Eersel‘s dominant reign.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2018, “The Immortal” has been virtually unstoppable.

In fact, the Surinamese-Dutch striker has racked up 10 consecutive victories. This streak paved the way for his coronation as the ONE Lightweight Kickboxing and Muay Thai World Champion.

Nolan is fresh off a victory over Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12. Now he believes he possesses the unique style required to halt Eersel’s remarkable run.

“I think I have a good style to beat him under the Muay Thai rule set,” the Englishman said.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but yeah, I definitely think I have the style, the power, and everything to go and do that. I think I’m the man to do it.”

In a gritty three-round battle with Aliev, Nolan had to dig deep to walk away with a unanimous decision. But he showcased his resilience and determination.

With his sights set on Eersel, Nolan sees the recent win as a stepping stone toward a potential showdown with the revered titleholder.

“I believe I will fight once more before that, but I reckon this year that fight has a good potential for happening,” he said.