Top-ranked flyweights Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong booked for ONE Fight Night 22 in May

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 12, 2024

The date is set for Reece McLaren’s long-awaited return to the ONE Championship stage.

Reece McLaren

“Lightning” squares off against Hu Yong in a battle between ranked flyweight MMA contenders. Their bout takes place at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3.

Fourth-ranked contender McLaren boasts an impressive track record in the world’s largest martial arts organization. Six of his 10 wins under the promotion’s banner have come by way of submission.

In addition, the Australian dynamo is a former World Title contender in the bantamweight MMA division.

He fully shined as a competitor when he moved down to flyweight in 2017, operating behind his technical prowess on the ground.

However, McLaren recognized the need to evolve as a complete martial artist. This led him to hone his striking game under the guidance of Muay Thai legend John Wayne Parr.

The last time fans saw McLaren in action was in May 2023 in a rematch against Kairat Akhmetov. Despite a valiant effort, he fell short, losing by unanimous decision.

Now hungry for redemption, McLaren is poised to make a statement against #5-ranked Hu.

On the other hand, Hu enters the matchup with his own momentum.

The Chinese hard-hitter currently stands at 8-1 in ONE. His last three outings have seen him emerge victorious with dominant performances. This includes a lightning-fast 63-second finish of Eko Roni Saputra.

Hu’s remarkable streak has earned him a spot in the rankings.

Reece McLaren, Hu Yong battle for better positioning

The three-round clash between Reece McLaren and Hu Yong carries significant implications for the flyweight division’s Top Five.

McLaren sits at #4 in the rankings, but a win over Hu could solidify his position or even propel him higher in the pecking order.

Conversely, a victory for “Wolf Warrior” against McLaren would help his ascent, potentially securing a higher ranking and setting the stage for future title contention.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

