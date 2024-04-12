Superbon wishes to run it back with Chingiz Allazov: “I want to be number one”

For Superbon, the desire for payback burns brightly.

At ONE Friday Fights 58 last week, he captured the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship in a thrilling rubber match against Marat Grigorian. But amid the celebration, his focus remained fixed on one man — Chingiz Allazov.

Despite wearing 26 pounds of gold over his shoulder, he wants to avenge a loss that marked the lowest point of his career.

“I want a rematch [with Allazov]. I want to be number one in kickboxing,” the Thai superstar said.

Both men’s paths first crossed in January 2023. It’s an encounter that shocked the world, as Allazov knocked out Superbon in the second round to take the lineal title.

Now possessing the interim belt, Superbon believes he should get to face Allazov again.

But while he hungers for this rematch, Superbon remains grounded in reality. He doesn’t make lofty promises about changing his approach or tactics.

Instead, he focuses on a simple yet powerful commitment — to give his absolute best if he’s given the chance to step inside the ring with his rival once more.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in that rematch. But the one thing I am sure about is that I will prepare for it. The goal is to get a win over him,” he said.