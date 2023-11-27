Thongpoon PK Saenchai gears up for U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 27, 2023

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase his extraordinary talent in front of a live U.S. primetime audience at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai

There, he will face promotional newcomer Ellis Badr Barboza in a 120-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest. This matchup takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 26-year-old Thai striker has built a reputation for himself with his signature tomahawk elbow, leaving a trail of fallen foes in its wake.

Beyond his exceptional skill, Thongpoon is also celebrated as one of the most charismatic figures in Muay Thai. Sporting signature sunglasses and a bejeweled necklace during his ring entrances, his flamboyant demeanor shines as brightly as his performances.

His journey to international stardom accelerated when he joined the weekly ONE Friday Fights event series earlier this year.

In his first two assignments, Thongpoon dispatched opponents effortlessly, finishing both in less than 30 seconds.

The turning point in his career came this past June when he faced Yangdam Sor Tor Hiewbangsaen. In that bout, Thongpoon prevailed by split decision, which led him to land a spot on ONE Championship’s main roster with a US$100,000 contract.

Now, Thongpoon is poised to shine even brighter as he gets exposed to a whole new audience.

Ellis Badr Barboza may play spoiler at ONE Fight Night 17

Thongpoon PK Saenchai won’t face an ordinary opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Ellis Badr Barboza, at just 23 years old, has already established himself as one of Europe’s top Muay Thai standouts.

An English Muay Thai Champion and WBC European Muay Thai Titleholder, “El Jefe” hones his craft at the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

Known to be a dynamic technician in the ring, Barboza brings a formidable challenge to Thongpoon.

