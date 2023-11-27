Kwon Won Il to lock horns with Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18
ONE Championship will kick off 2024 with a bang on Amazon’s Prime Video, featuring a potential barnburner between Kwon Won Il and Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.
Both bantamweight MMA hard-hitters collide at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video. The event takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, airing live in U.S. primetime on January 12.
Kwon enters the matchup with an incredible 93-percent finishing rate to go along with 11 victories by way of knockout.
Since his setback to current ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade in June 2022, Kwon has been on a path to redemption.
Back-to-back TKO victories over the likes of Mark “Tyson” Abelardo and the #5-ranked contender Artem Belakh have put him back in the spotlight.
This streak has also paved the way for him to tighten his grip on the #4 seat in the rankings.
Another win this January will bring him closer to a rematch with Andrade and a shot at the World Title.
Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg may get seat in rankings with win over Kwon Won Il
Standing in Kwon Won Il’s way is Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg, a 27-year-old Mongolian who possesses the same penchant for ending matters with his hard fists.
Shinechagtga has seven career victories with over half of them coming by way of knockout. So, he poses a significant threat to Kwon’s aspirations.
Shinechagtga has demonstrated his never-say-die attitude in his most recent outing. He eked out a split-decision win over Chen Rui in a three-round thriller this past September.
Now, the Mongolian wants to build on this momentum. He aims to claim his second-straight victory and surpass Kwon in the bantamweight MMA rankings.
