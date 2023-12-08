Thongpoon aims to impress in U.S. primetime debut: “This fight is going to be a barn burner”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

Thongpoon PK Saenchai finds himself on the cusp of elevating his status even further on the global stage.

Thongpoon PK Saenchai

The Thai hard-hitter returns to action against Ellis Badr Barboza in a 120-pound catchweight Muay Thai fight at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, December 8.

It’s not just another outing for Thongpoon; it’s an opportunity to prove that he belongs among the elite on the promotion’s main roster.

“Like Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] said, anyone can be number one, but creating a legend is more difficult. And I will write my name in the history books,” he said.

The 26-year-old burst onto the scene with a bang, securing a six-figure contract to ONE Championship after three sensational performances under the ONE Friday Fights banner.

He wasted no time making a statement on the weekly spectacle, notching two knockouts in a combined 44 seconds.

However, his pièce de résistance came in the form of a scintillating decision victory over Yangdam Jitmuangnon, a bout hailed as a Fight of the Year candidate.

With a reputation for bringing the war to every opponent, Thongpoon is keen on maintaining his exciting style when he steps inside the ring against Barboza.

“What I want to show is my toughness. I will prove that I am not just good at punching. This fight is going to be a barn burner,” he promised.

Thongpoon anticipates all-out war against Ellis Badr Barboza

Thongpoon PK Saenchai is under no illusion that the road ahead will be easy.

He anticipates a fierce battle with Ellis Badr Barboza and embraces the challenge with open arms.

“I have been in this career for 16 years. I’ve used up all my fear. And now I have no fear left. I’m sure we’ll trade a lot in this fight, and it will not go the distance,” Thongpoon said.

