Gilbert Burns has had enough of Ian Garry drama about his wife: “Do whatever you want”

Gilbert Burns Wants No Part Of Ian Garry-Wife Drama

Many fans online have been going after Ian Garry and criticizing his relationship with his wife. While some have taken sides in the situation, others have avoided it entirely due to how personal things have gotten.

Count Gilbert Burns as one who will be paying this situation no mind.

“Why are we going so much to the drama side, you know?,” Burns told MMA Junkie in an interview set by Stake.com. “Why are we not going to the good side? I guess the drama gives more views and things if people get more gossipy and they like it.”

Burns went on to say that he hasn’t seen anything off about Garry’s relationship with his wife, and said he’s has no problem if it makes the two happy.

“They have a good relationship so far as I see,” Burns said. “They look good. Whatever they want to say, she’s a little bit older, whatever, but we have a lot of people that are like that. The way I see it, if he’s happy, if she’s happy, if it works for them, whatever, you know? Do whatever you want. They’ve been good to me. They’ve been good to the team for sure.”