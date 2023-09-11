John Wayne Parr expects “brutal” fight between Tawanchai and Superbon: “It’s going to be violent”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2023

A living legend in the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, John Wayne Parr has seen and done everything. But even with all his accomplishments and experience, he still gets excited.

John Wayne Parr

In fact, Parr is pumped for the upcoming clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6.

It’s a matchup that has fans and experts alike buzzing with anticipation, and Parr himself is no exception.

The retired Australian luminary understands the stakes and the sheer magnitude of this contest.

“It’s going to be violent. It’s going to be so crazy. Two top, elite Thais against each other is such an amazing chance to showcase proper, real Muay Thai. [It’s going to be] champion versus champion for the Westerners that haven’t seen this competitive sort of level before,” Parr said.

Parr knows that Tawanchai and Superbon are extraordinary talents in their own right, and this battle promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

One of the first things that caught Parr’s attention was Tawanchai’s recent exploits. The reigning champion has been on a tear, coming off back-to-back bone-breaking knockouts.

“His power’s insane. I’ve seen a lot of Thais train, I’ve been in camp for a long time, and then seeing him hit the pads in the Singapore hotel was just [crazy]. The reality is, wow, this kid’s not normal. What he possesses is very unique,” he said.

John Wayne Parr underscores Superbon’s experience

On the other side of the ring stands Superbon Singha Mawynn, a former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion.

John Wayne Parr recognizes that Superbon is no ordinary opponent. His timing, power, and wealth of experience could be the deciding factors against Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

“[Superbon] waits for the opponent to start the combination first, knowing that his hands will be down as he executes to land his hands, then land the head kick,” Parr said.

“It’s hard to teach experience. It’s impossible to teach experience. You have to be there and do it hundreds of times to know exactly when to execute. So yeah, Superbon’s got that gift.”

As Parr watches the buildup to this World Title showdown, he can’t help but appreciate the contrast in styles.

“They take so much damage and don’t show any emotion. It’s going to be brutal. It’s going to be awesome. It’s going to be so much fun,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John Wayne Parr MMA News ONE Championship

