John Wayne Parr expects “brutal” fight between Tawanchai and Superbon: “It’s going to be violent”

A living legend in the worlds of Muay Thai and kickboxing, John Wayne Parr has seen and done everything. But even with all his accomplishments and experience, he still gets excited.

In fact, Parr is pumped for the upcoming clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Tawanchai will defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title against Superbon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. It airs live in U.S. primetime from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6.

It’s a matchup that has fans and experts alike buzzing with anticipation, and Parr himself is no exception.

The retired Australian luminary understands the stakes and the sheer magnitude of this contest.

“It’s going to be violent. It’s going to be so crazy. Two top, elite Thais against each other is such an amazing chance to showcase proper, real Muay Thai. [It’s going to be] champion versus champion for the Westerners that haven’t seen this competitive sort of level before,” Parr said.

Parr knows that Tawanchai and Superbon are extraordinary talents in their own right, and this battle promises to be a spectacle for the ages.

One of the first things that caught Parr’s attention was Tawanchai’s recent exploits. The reigning champion has been on a tear, coming off back-to-back bone-breaking knockouts.

“His power’s insane. I’ve seen a lot of Thais train, I’ve been in camp for a long time, and then seeing him hit the pads in the Singapore hotel was just [crazy]. The reality is, wow, this kid’s not normal. What he possesses is very unique,” he said.