Danielle Kelly delighted to turn world title dream into reality: “I envisioned this”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 20, 2023

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September, Danielle Kelly accomplished a feat that she had been dreaming about for years.

Danielle Kelly

She defeated Jessa Khan by unanimous decision in a rematch. Not only that, but she captured the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

For the 27-year-old, this victory was not just about the gold. It was about fulfilling a lifelong aspiration to experience a career-defining moment.

“I can’t really describe how I feel, when you worked so hard for something, and there’s a lot of doubters and people saying you can’t do something,” she said.

“I envisioned this, and I put it out there today. I didn’t let the noise get to me, you know?”

What made this win even sweeter was the history between Kelly and Khan.

Khan was a thorn in Kelly’s side, an adversary who pushed her to the limit in their first encounter. The triumph at ONE Fight Night 14 vanquished her rival’s specter that had haunted her for so long.

“This is what I do, this is my job, and I proved that I was the best. I proved that I was better than Jessa Khan,” Kelly said.

One aspect that Kelly attributes her historic feat to is her supportive team at Silver Fox BJJ.

“It’s special because, where I came from, I had nothing, especially a couple of years ago. I had no support. And her being from a big gym, it takes a good team and the right people in your corner to help you succeed,” she said.

“Because I felt before that I didn’t have that, and being able to share this moment with the people I love who were there for me, to help me achieve this championship title, it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Danielle Kelly ready to face all comers

Now that she has ascended to the throne as the ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion, Danielle Kelly is fully aware that she has a big target on her back.

She understands that staying at the top is often more challenging than getting there.

Given that, Kelly is ready to embrace her role and is determined to face all comers.

“This means that the next one’s not gonna be easy. I have to work really hard, but this means that I’m a warrior,” she said.

“Again, I worked really hard for this, and I’m a champion, and I’m just proud to be the face of ONE Championship’s atomweight submission grappling division and the face of women’s jiu-jitsu.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Ben Tynan

Unbeaten heavyweight Ben Tynan makes ONE debut at "Fight Night 16"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023
Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir aims for lightweight contender spot at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 18, 2023

Halil Amir is set to return to action, and he’s got a formidable foe waiting for him.

Xiong Jing Nan
ONE Championship

Xiong Jing Nan eager for next world title defense: "Anyone who wants to face me"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Xiong Jing Nan is anticipating the next challenger for her ONE Women’s Strawweight MMA World Championship.

Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Miado to settle unfinished business at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 17, 2023

Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado will battle each other once more at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video next month on November 3.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Martin Nguyen weighs in on Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade: “It's very, very hard to pick”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2023

Anticipation is building as the date for the duel between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade draws near.

John-Lineker

John Lineker unimpressed by Stephen Loman's ONE Fight Night 14 performance: "I expected more"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2023
Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian vs. Rui Botelho promises fireworks at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 13, 2023

Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho are set to face off in a contest that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon
ONE Championship

ONE Championship becomes premier destination for elite strikers

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2023

Since the launch of ONE Super Series in 2018, ONE Championship has redefined the world of combat sports.

Tye Ruotolo
ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo vies for welterweight grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 12, 2023

Tye Ruotolo is poised to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3.

Joshua Pacio
MMA News

Joshua Pacio ready for rematch against Jarred Brooks after ONE Fight Night 15 win

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 11, 2023

Joshua Pacio is riding a wave of momentum following his recent victory over Mansur Malachiev.