Danielle Kelly delighted to turn world title dream into reality: “I envisioned this”

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video this past September, Danielle Kelly accomplished a feat that she had been dreaming about for years.

She defeated Jessa Khan by unanimous decision in a rematch. Not only that, but she captured the inaugural ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title.

For the 27-year-old, this victory was not just about the gold. It was about fulfilling a lifelong aspiration to experience a career-defining moment.

“I can’t really describe how I feel, when you worked so hard for something, and there’s a lot of doubters and people saying you can’t do something,” she said.

“I envisioned this, and I put it out there today. I didn’t let the noise get to me, you know?”

What made this win even sweeter was the history between Kelly and Khan.

Khan was a thorn in Kelly’s side, an adversary who pushed her to the limit in their first encounter. The triumph at ONE Fight Night 14 vanquished her rival’s specter that had haunted her for so long.

“This is what I do, this is my job, and I proved that I was the best. I proved that I was better than Jessa Khan,” Kelly said.

One aspect that Kelly attributes her historic feat to is her supportive team at Silver Fox BJJ.

“It’s special because, where I came from, I had nothing, especially a couple of years ago. I had no support. And her being from a big gym, it takes a good team and the right people in your corner to help you succeed,” she said.

“Because I felt before that I didn’t have that, and being able to share this moment with the people I love who were there for me, to help me achieve this championship title, it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”