Nate Diaz takes aim at Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier following news of UFC 294 main event shakeup
Former UFC star Nate Diaz has taken aim at Charles Oliveira, as well as Dustin Poirier, after he was pulled from UFC 294.
Just a matter of hours ago, it was announced that Charles Oliveira has been pulled from his scheduled contest with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. The two were set to take part in a rematch, with the UFC lightweight championship being on the line. Unfortunately, due to a nasty cut sustained by ‘Do Bronx’ in training, the fight is no longer going ahead.
Instead, Alexander Volkanovski has stepped in for a rematch of his own against Islam Makhachev. While many fans were excited about how the Makhachev/Oliveira fight would look, plenty are intrigued to see what Volkanovski can bring to the table in this one.
As for Nate Diaz, he’s no longer part of the UFC roster – but that hasn’t stopped him from giving his (brief) thoughts on all of this.
Crotch injury just like Dustin porier 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Trn0DwvCyx
— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 11, 2023
Diaz hits out at Oliveira
“Crotch injury just like Dustin Poirier [facepalm emoji].”
We all know that Nate Diaz likes to troll the masses and that’s exactly what he’s doing here by going after two fan favorites. Alas, we can’t imagine Oliveira will be too bothered, with his focus instead being on his own recovery.
In terms of what’s next for him, we’ll have to wait and see how things play out in the new UFC 294 main event. There is also Mateusz Gamrot and Ilia Topuria to consider, both of whom will feel pretty aggrieved by these developments.
What do you believe will be the next step for the UFC when it comes to getting Charles Oliveira back in the cage? Are you excited to see Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski 2? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier Nate Diaz UFC