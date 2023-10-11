Nate Diaz takes aim at Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier following news of UFC 294 main event shakeup

Former UFC star Nate Diaz has taken aim at Charles Oliveira, as well as Dustin Poirier, after he was pulled from UFC 294.

Just a matter of hours ago, it was announced that Charles Oliveira has been pulled from his scheduled contest with Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. The two were set to take part in a rematch, with the UFC lightweight championship being on the line. Unfortunately, due to a nasty cut sustained by ‘Do Bronx’ in training, the fight is no longer going ahead.

Instead, Alexander Volkanovski has stepped in for a rematch of his own against Islam Makhachev. While many fans were excited about how the Makhachev/Oliveira fight would look, plenty are intrigued to see what Volkanovski can bring to the table in this one.

As for Nate Diaz, he’s no longer part of the UFC roster – but that hasn’t stopped him from giving his (brief) thoughts on all of this.