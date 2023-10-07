Tawanchai PK Saenchai predicts quick finish of Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15: “The sooner it ends, the better”

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been on a roll in ONE Championship, finishing his last two opponents in impressive fashion.

As the reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion gears up for his next assignment, he wants nothing more than another knockout win to add to his highlight reel.

He is booked for a featherweight kickboxing bout against “Smokin” Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. The event airs live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, October 6.

“Of course, I want to win by KO because I want a bonus. The sooner it ends, the better,” Tawanchai said.

Tawanchai’s confidence doesn’t imply that he underestimates Nattawut. In reality, he sees his opponent as an essential ingredient to his development as a competitor.

“Jo has sharp and heavy hands. And he has more experience in kickboxing than me. His footwork is good. I consider him a tough opponent. That is good for me. When someone who lacks experience like me fights against a veteran, it will help me improve myself quickly,” he said.

The stakes are high for the Thai megastar in this matchup. A victory over Nattawut would not only solidify his position in the division. It would also bring him a step closer to a shot at the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title held by Chingiz Allazov.

It’s a dream that Tawanchai has been relentlessly pursuing, and beating his Thai compatriot could be the key to unlocking that door.