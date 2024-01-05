Tang Kai to run it back with Thanh Le in world title unification bout at ONE 166: Qatar

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 5, 2024

ONE Championship’s first on-ground event in Qatar will play host to the much-awaited rematch between Tang Kai and Thanh Le.

Thanh Le and Tang kai

This ONE Featherweight MMA World Title unification bout will be one of the marquee attractions at ONE 166: Qatar. The event takes place at the Lusail Sports Arena on March 1.

The roots of this intense rivalry trace back to August 2022. Back then, both men engaged in a memorable five-round war. Tang emerged victorious, overthrowing the Vietnamese-American knockout artist. He also made history as China’s first-ever male MMA World Champion.

However, since that epic showdown, Tang has been sidelined due to injury. In his absence, ONE decided to crown an interim champion to hold the fort for the division.

Le seized the opportunity in October 2023. He captured the ONE Interim Featherweight MMA World Title at the expense of Ilya Freymanov by way of first-round submission.

Now, the stage is set for a second encounter that promises to settle the score once and for all.

While their first clash went the distance, both Tang and Le are known to be certified finishers.

Tang owns 13 highlight-reel knockouts across his 17 professional wins. While Le boasts an impressive 100 percent finishing rate in his 17 career victories.

Given the penchant for action displayed by both athletes, fans are in for a treat at ONE 166: Qatar.

Tang Kai vs. Thanh Lee II joins headlining cast of ONE 166: Qatar

The second duel between Tang Kai and Thanh Le adds further excitement to an already stacked ONE 166: Qatar card.

The premium live event is headlined by another highly anticipated rematch as Reinier de Ridder stakes his ONE Middleweight MMA World Title against Anatoly Malykhin.

Moreover, Jarred Brooks runs it back with Joshua Pacio for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship.

