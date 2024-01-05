Michael Bisping reminds Sean Strickland why “all bets are off” in trash talk with Ian Machado Garry

MMA analyst Michael Bisping has weighed in on Sean Strickland’s recent war of words with Ian Machado Garry.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Sean Strickland and Ian Machado Garry have somewhat become rivals. It started with Strickland offering his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Machado Garry’s wife, with the Irishman obviously not being too pleased about that. The two had a run-in at the UFC PI, with Strickland making it clear that he’d be willing to fight him – even though he wasn’t overly interested in doing so.

Now, Sean has had to face some adversity of his own in the wake of Dricus du Plessis throwing some personal shots at him.

RELATED: Ian Garry slams Sean Strickland for “off limits” trash talk comment: “How the tables have turned”

Ahead of the middleweight champion’s return at UFC 297, Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ordeal.