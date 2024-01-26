Takeru determined to dethrone Superlek in Japan: “I will give it my all”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - January 26, 2024

Takeru Segawa is not just looking for a victory in his highly anticipated ONE Championship debut this Sunday, January 28.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa

He challenges Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title in the main event of ONE 165. This card broadcasts live on pay-per-view from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

From capturing belts in three different weight classes to showcasing his skills on the grandest of stages, the Japanese superstar has achieved almost everything the sport has to offer.

Yet, a ONE World Title remains the missing piece in his trophy case.

This pursuit adds an extra layer of motivation for Takeru as he prepares to face Superlek in front of his compatriots this weekend.

“I’m approaching each fight like it could be my last. I have been training intensely. Even if this match marks the end of my career as a fighter, I believe I can still wear the belt proudly after the match, so I will give it my all,” he said.

For Takeru, ONE’s allure lies in its status as the premier destination for elite strikers.

In 2018, ONE made a bold move to expand its offerings beyond MMA, particularly into Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Its roster consists of the who’s who in the striking world. This list includes the likes of Superlek, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Now, “The Natural Born Crusher” sees an opportunity to further bolster his legacy.

“I consider ONE the best in the world, so by defeating their champion, I will prove that I am the strongest in the world. I will definitely win,” he said.

Takeru anticipates action-packed clash against Superlek

Takeru Segawa expects a true battle of contrasting styles against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Both men bring unique strengths and techniques to the table, promising fans a spectacle that transcends the ordinary.

“He has been fighting in Muay Thai for a long time [before kickboxing], possessing Muay Thai techniques and strong kicks. In terms of the match content, I believe it will be a battle between my punches and Superlek’s kicks,” Takeru said.

As the countdown begins, Takeru leaves no room for ambiguity — he envisions a finish.

“Since this match has five rounds, it may become a match where one of us falls. I absolutely want to KO Superlek and win the belt,” he said.

