Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar named in WWE sex trafficking lawsuit

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been named in a WWE sex trafficking lawsuit.

Yesterday, a bombshell was dropped on the world of professional wrestling. In a report from the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that former WWE employee Janel Grant had filed a lawsuit that alleged Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis engaged in sex trafficking activities against her. In addition, the report suggested that McMahon sexually abused and exploited Grant on numerous occasions.

This included her being pressured into making personalized sexual content for someone listed as “a former UFC Heavyweight Champion the company was actively trying to re-sign”. The WSJ reported that the individual in question was none other than Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar and Grant then allegedly began messaging one another after Vince gave Brock her phone number. The two were scheduled to meet up, only for adverse weather conditions to prevent Lesnar from traveling.

The lawsuit is available to read online and features over 60 pages of information.