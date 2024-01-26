Former UFC champion Brock Lesnar named in WWE sex trafficking lawsuit
Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has been named in a WWE sex trafficking lawsuit.
Yesterday, a bombshell was dropped on the world of professional wrestling. In a report from the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that former WWE employee Janel Grant had filed a lawsuit that alleged Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis engaged in sex trafficking activities against her. In addition, the report suggested that McMahon sexually abused and exploited Grant on numerous occasions.
This included her being pressured into making personalized sexual content for someone listed as “a former UFC Heavyweight Champion the company was actively trying to re-sign”. The WSJ reported that the individual in question was none other than Brock Lesnar.
Lesnar and Grant then allegedly began messaging one another after Vince gave Brock her phone number. The two were scheduled to meet up, only for adverse weather conditions to prevent Lesnar from traveling.
The lawsuit is available to read online and features over 60 pages of information.
Lesnar’s legal issues
While a physical meeting never took place, Grant alleges that McMahon once again tried to traffic her to Lesnar in March 2022, instructing her to send explicit photos to him. As of this writing, Lesnar has not commented on the matter.
As you can imagine, this case has already made plenty of headlines across the world. In terms of Brock’s immediate future, he was initially rumored to be appearing at some point on WWE television in the coming days and weeks ahead of the Road to WrestleMania. Now, those plans are up in the air, with WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event set to take place on Saturday down in Florida.