Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

Superbon Singha Mawynn finds himself standing at the precipice of another golden opportunity.

The Thai superstar battles Marat Grigorian for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

This isn’t the first time these two warriors have crossed paths. Their rivalry began in 2018 when Grigorian stunned the world with a first-round knockout victory over Superbon.

Superbon had his chance at redemption four years later, and he seized it with both hands.

In a display of sheer will and determination, he bested Grigorian over five grueling rounds to successfully defend the lineal ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reflecting on their past encounters, the 33-year-old exudes confidence, believing that he has evolved into a much superior fighter.

“I think I have improved more than Marat. He still fights in the same way as our first fight that I lost. He’s strong, but his style is still the same,” Superbon said.

Last year was a rollercoaster ride for Superbon. He began the year by dropping the belt to Chingiz Allazov in a heartbreaking loss.

The Bangkok native redeemed himself by knocking out Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their June 2023 bout. This win allowed him to retain his spot as the #1-ranked contender in the weight class.

Superbon then switched disciplines to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his compatriot’s divisional Muay Thai crown. Unfortunately, he fell short via majority decision.

Now, he is determined to have a share of the seat atop the division. In fact, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative exudes confidence in his ability to defeat Grigorian again.

“What I’m better at than Marat is skills. I have more weapons in my arsenal, such as kicks, knee strikes, punches, and push kicks, while Marat only has punches. That’s why I can dominate him,” he said.