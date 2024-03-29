Superbon aims to dominate Marat Grigorian in rematch: “I think I have improved more”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 29, 2024

Superbon Singha Mawynn finds himself standing at the precipice of another golden opportunity.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

The Thai superstar battles Marat Grigorian for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

This isn’t the first time these two warriors have crossed paths. Their rivalry began in 2018 when Grigorian stunned the world with a first-round knockout victory over Superbon.

Superbon had his chance at redemption four years later, and he seized it with both hands.

In a display of sheer will and determination, he bested Grigorian over five grueling rounds to successfully defend the lineal ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship.

Reflecting on their past encounters, the 33-year-old exudes confidence, believing that he has evolved into a much superior fighter.

“I think I have improved more than Marat. He still fights in the same way as our first fight that I lost. He’s strong, but his style is still the same,” Superbon said.

Last year was a rollercoaster ride for Superbon. He began the year by dropping the belt to Chingiz Allazov in a heartbreaking loss.

The Bangkok native redeemed himself by knocking out Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their June 2023 bout. This win allowed him to retain his spot as the #1-ranked contender in the weight class.

Superbon then switched disciplines to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for his compatriot’s divisional Muay Thai crown. Unfortunately, he fell short via majority decision.

Now, he is determined to have a share of the seat atop the division. In fact, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative exudes confidence in his ability to defeat Grigorian again.

“What I’m better at than Marat is skills. I have more weapons in my arsenal, such as kicks, knee strikes, punches, and push kicks, while Marat only has punches. That’s why I can dominate him,” he said.

Superbon not taking Marat Grigorian lightly

Overlooking Marat Grigorian would be a grave mistake, and Superbon Singha Mawynn knows this all too well.

Since their last meeting, the Armenian stalwart has won two of his last three outings.

This past January, Grigorian knocked out Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong to remain among the division’s elite.

Grigorian’s resilience and adaptability make him a formidable opponent, one who is poised to test Superbon’s mettle for the third time around.

“Marat’s strength is his endurance. He can absorb any attack really well. He’s able to keep punching until the final round without running out of gas. If I’m not fit enough, I’ll be no match for him in the long game,” Superbon said of his rival.

“His weakness is that he only has one weapon: his punches.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

