Stamp vs. Zamboanga, Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II booked for ONE 167 in June

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 25, 2024

Excitement is building as two World Title bouts will grace the marquee of ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7.

Stamp Fairtex

This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, promising an evening of unforgettable martial arts action.

Stamp Fairtex headlines the card by defending her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Denice Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces off against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship. This serves as the co-headliner.

Stamp enters the matchup on the heels of her groundbreaking feat in September 2023. There, she became the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion.

Having previously held World Titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp added the coveted MMA gold to her collection by defeating Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO.

Now, the Thai megastar aims to further solidify her dominance over the division.

Standing in her path to glory is none other than #2-ranked contender Zamboanga.

The Filipina standout earned her shot at Stamp’s crown with two impressive victories. This includes a split-decision win over Lin Heqin and a stellar performance against Julie Mezabarba.

With her momentum surging, “The Menace” poses a significant threat to Stamp’s reign.

Tawanchai runs it back with Jo Nattawut in ONE 167 co-main event

In the co-main event, the atmosphere will be equally charged as Tawanchai PK Saenchai locks horns with Jo Nattawut for the second time.

Their first encounter under kickboxing rules in October 2023 left fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, Tawanchai emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

This time around, the stakes are higher as both men prepare to showcase their skills in “the art of eight limbs.”

With Tawanchai’s 26 pounds of gold on the line, fans should expect nothing less than an all-out war as these two stalwarts go head-to-head once again.

