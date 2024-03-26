Stamp vs. Zamboanga, Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II booked for ONE 167 in June

Excitement is building as two World Title bouts will grace the marquee of ONE 167 on Prime Video this June 7.

This U.S. primetime event airs live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, promising an evening of unforgettable martial arts action.

Stamp Fairtex headlines the card by defending her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Denice Zamboanga.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai PK Saenchai faces off against “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut in a highly anticipated rematch for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship. This serves as the co-headliner.

Stamp enters the matchup on the heels of her groundbreaking feat in September 2023. There, she became the first-ever three-sport ONE World Champion.

Having previously held World Titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Stamp added the coveted MMA gold to her collection by defeating Ham Seo Hee via a third-round TKO.

Now, the Thai megastar aims to further solidify her dominance over the division.

Standing in her path to glory is none other than #2-ranked contender Zamboanga.

The Filipina standout earned her shot at Stamp’s crown with two impressive victories. This includes a split-decision win over Lin Heqin and a stellar performance against Julie Mezabarba.

With her momentum surging, “The Menace” poses a significant threat to Stamp’s reign.