Chris Weidman feels like a title contender ahead of UFC Atlantic City return: “I could be the best in the world again”

By Josh Evanoff - March 25, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman feels great heading into his return.

Chris Weidman

The former champion has had an absolutely brutal last few years. In April 2021, Chris Weidman was slated to face Uriah Hall in a rematch of their bout on the regional scene that took place over a decade ago. Sadly for the longtime wrestler, the second outing went about as terrible as it possibly could.

At UFC 261, Chris Weidman badly broke his leg in the opening seconds of his fight with Hall. As a result, he was kept on the sidelines for over two years, as he healed. Along the way, he suffered setback, after setback. He finally returned last August, against Brad Tavares. While Weidman had moments, he suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Many, including UFC President Dana White, begged Chris Weidman to retire. However, the former middleweight champion hit back at that idea and later signed a deal to fight Bruno Silva in Atlantic City this Saturday night. ‘Armored’ enters the matchup riding a two-fight losing streak, last losing to Sharabutdin Magomedov in October.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chris Weidman discussed his return. There, the former champion stated that he felt great in training. Both mentally, and physically. Weidman added that coaches have been impressed as well, and remarked that he could be champion again if he wanted to pursue it.

Chris Weidman

Image via: @chrisweidman on Instagram

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman discusses return

“I think [I’m still fighting] because physically I feel really good, and mentally I feel really good.” Chris Weidman stated on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today. “I’m excited to go out there, and I feel great in training. The coaches and I know what it sounds like and I get it, the coaches think if I wanted to, and I had the energy to do it, like I could be the best in the world again. I do feel that way [as well].”

He continued, “You know, I need to go and put in the work. I need to show that in the UFC, so we’ll see on Saturday night how I look. But the way I feel is amazing.”

While Chris Weidman feels that he could be the best in the world, it seems that bettors don’t agree with him. According to the current odds from MGM, Bruno Silva is a -275 favorite for their fight this Saturday night. Meanwhile, Weidman returns as a +210 underdog.

Then again, if there’s anyone who could defeat the odds, it would be Chris Weidman. The former champion has already revealed that he’s had to undergo four leg surgeries to make his comeback last August.

What do you make of these comments from Chris Weidman? Are you excited for his return at UFC Atlantic City this Saturday?

Chris Weidman UFC

