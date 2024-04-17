Eduard Folayang throws support behind Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

A legendary figure who knows a thing or two about rising to the occasion is passionately rallying behind Denice Zamboanga.

Eduard Folayang has openly declared his support for Zamboanga, who challenges Stamp Fairtex for her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. This happens in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The Filipino superstar had her crowning moment in November 2016. There, he shocked the world with a third-round TKO victory over Shinya Aoki to capture the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title.

Now, as Zamboanga gears up for her shot at glory, Folayang sees shades of his own journey in hers.

“Landslide” knows the enormity of the task ahead. In fact, he understands the ripples it could create if Zamboanga pulls off the impossible by dethroning Stamp.

“It would be a great honor for the Philippines if Denice becomes a champion because that would be historic and she would inspire many if she achieves that,” he said.

Folayang recognizes that “The Menace” might hold the key to disrupting Stamp’s remarkable run. However, he also highlights her strong support network, with her brother Drex Zamboanga and fiance Fritz Biagan playing pivotal roles in her training camp.

“I’m looking at her wrestling and ground game against Stamp. She needs to have a better game plan because she’s already been tested in striking, so she needs to counter Stamp’s strengths,” Folayang said.

“It’s also great that she has surrounded herself with the right people who will push her to get that belt.”