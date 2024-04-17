Eduard Folayang throws support behind Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

A legendary figure who knows a thing or two about rising to the occasion is passionately rallying behind Denice Zamboanga.

Denice Zamboanga

Eduard Folayang has openly declared his support for Zamboanga, who challenges Stamp Fairtex for her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. This happens in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

The Filipino superstar had her crowning moment in November 2016. There, he shocked the world with a third-round TKO victory over Shinya Aoki to capture the ONE Lightweight MMA World Title.

Now, as Zamboanga gears up for her shot at glory, Folayang sees shades of his own journey in hers.

“Landslide” knows the enormity of the task ahead. In fact, he understands the ripples it could create if Zamboanga pulls off the impossible by dethroning Stamp.

“It would be a great honor for the Philippines if Denice becomes a champion because that would be historic and she would inspire many if she achieves that,” he said.

Folayang recognizes that “The Menace” might hold the key to disrupting Stamp’s remarkable run. However, he also highlights her strong support network, with her brother Drex Zamboanga and fiance Fritz Biagan playing pivotal roles in her training camp.

“I’m looking at her wrestling and ground game against Stamp. She needs to have a better game plan because she’s already been tested in striking, so she needs to counter Stamp’s strengths,” Folayang said.

“It’s also great that she has surrounded herself with the right people who will push her to get that belt.”

Eduard Folayang advises Denice Zamboanga to remain focused

Eduard Folayang is not one to mince words when it comes to the realities of the sport.

The Lions Nation MMA founder concedes that the odds may not favor Denice Zamboanga in this clash, but he also knows that greatness is often born from adversity.

Despite the pressure and expectations, Folayang reminds the Filipina challenger to keep her eyes on the prize.

“Her faith in God as the source of her strength to win is really number one,” he said. “And of course, her excellent preparation as well.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Kade Ruotolo

Grappling icon Kade Ruotolo “super fired up” for MMA debut at ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024
Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock ready for next challenge: “I’m always down for a scrap”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 17, 2024

For Jake Peacock, his recent triumph in ONE Championship has only fueled his hunger for more challenges.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Official: Seven matches added to ONE Fight Night 22 to complete 11-bout lineup

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 16, 2024

As the countdown to ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video draws closer, fans are in for a treat with the addition of seven matches to complete its lineup.

Jeremy Pacatiw
ONE Championship

Jeremy Pacatiw wants to test mettle against top-ranked contenders

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 15, 2024

Following his triumphant return to action earlier this month, Jeremy Pacatiw is more confident than ever.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama aiming for another shot at bantamweight strap: ‘I think I should get a title shot’

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 14, 2024

Nong-O Hama is fueled by a burning desire to once again carry 26 pounds of gold on his shoulder.

Superbon Singha Mawynn

Superbon wishes to run it back with Chingiz Allazov: “I want to be number one”

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 12, 2024
Reece McLaren
ONE Championship

Top-ranked flyweights Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong booked for ONE Fight Night 22 in May

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 12, 2024

The date is set for Reece McLaren’s long-awaited return to the ONE Championship stage.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Muay Thai Legend Liam Harrison booked for ONE 167

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 11, 2024

After nearly two years on the sidelines, Liam Harrison will make his long-awaited return to ONE Championship.

Zhang Lipeng
ONE Championship

Zhang Lipeng squares off with Maurice Abevi at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

As the anticipation continues to build for ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video, fans have another exciting matchup to look forward to.

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Hiroki Akimoto welcomes Wei Rui at ONE Fight Night 22

BJPENN.COM Staff - April 10, 2024

A highly touted promotional newcomer faces top-ranked bantamweight kickboxer Hiroki Akimoto in his first assignment under the ONE Championship banner.