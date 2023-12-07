Smilla Sundell applauds ONE Championship’s striking arm: “Fights are better”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

Smilla Sundell is at the top of the world, and she couldn’t be any happier to continue molding her promising career in ONE Championship.

Smilla Sundell

The 19-year-old Swede’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular. She currently boasts an immaculate 4-0 record under the promotion’s banner.

This past September, the reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion reinforced her dominance by turning in a third-round TKO victory over atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Now recognized for her hard-hitting style by fans and pundits worldwide, “The Hurricane” humbly attributes her success to ONE.

“I feel good. It’s been my goal since I really decided that I wanted to do this, so I’m happy getting to live my dream,” Sundell said.

In 2018, ONE made a bold move to expand its offerings beyond MMA, particularly into Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Five years later, the world’s largest martial arts organization has become the premier destination for elite strikers.

Its roster consists of the who’s who in the striking world. This list includes the likes of Sundell, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong went on record to herald the company as the home to the planet’s best strikers across various disciplines, and Sundell wholeheartedly agrees with it.

“Yeah, I think ONE has the world’s best striking fighters, especially in Muay Thai and kickboxing,” Sundell said.

“I think the level of competition in ONE is very high. You got more pressure, but also, the fights are better because ONE picks out the best in the world.”

ONE Championship ends 2023 with two all-Muay Thai cards

Smilla Sundell isn’t the only striker building her reputation in ONE Championship. As 2023 comes to a close, the promotion aims to end the year with a bang. The promotion has put together two premium live events with a primary focus on Muay Thai.

On December 8, ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video will grace U.S. primetime, featuring a main event where Roman Kryklia seeks to make history by claiming the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title against Alex Roberts.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will also showcase an all-Muay Thai lineup, headlined by three World Title contests.

Fans will finally get to witness the much-anticipated ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Moreover, Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai PK Saenchai will figure in a heated ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout.

Meanwhile, Anissa Meksen and Phetjeeja will collide for the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title.

Roman Kryklia

ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023
Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov battles Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek are gearing up for a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.

ONE Championship

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu booked for ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 6, 2023

When the new year kicks off, fans will be in for a treat when ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video features the pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and it airs live in U.S. primetime on January 12.

Christian Lee, MMA
ONE Championship

Christian Lee's younger brother Adrian Lee signs with ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Adrian Lee, the youngest of the renowned Lee siblings, has officially become a part of ONE Championship.

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Exclusive: Hiroki Akimoto believes he "can dominate" Jonathan Haggerty and reclaim kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Hiroki Akimoto makes it no secret that he is on a mission to recapture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023
Alex Roberts
ONE Championship

Alex Roberts anticipates war with Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 17: "Meet him in the middle"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

Alex Roberts is gearing up for the defining moment of his career in ONE Championship this December 8.

Marcus Buchech Almeida
ONE Championship

Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida aiming for redemption following first MMA defeat

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2023

To say that Marcus “Buchecha” Almeida has redemption on his mind is an understatement.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship, Cris Cyborg1
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong confirms ONE 165 for Japan; Rodtang vs. Takeru booked for main event

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

After nearly five years since its last event in Japan, ONE Championship is set to make a triumphant return to “The Land of the Rising Sun” for ONE 165 on January 28.

Edgar Tabares
ONE Championship

Edgar Tabares predicts firefight with teenage sensation Johan Ghazali: "Beaten up, bloodied up, cut up"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2023

Edgar Tabares firmly believes that his experience will play a pivotal factor in his upcoming battle against Johan Ghazali.