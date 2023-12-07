Smilla Sundell applauds ONE Championship’s striking arm: “Fights are better”

Smilla Sundell is at the top of the world, and she couldn’t be any happier to continue molding her promising career in ONE Championship.

The 19-year-old Swede’s ascent has been nothing short of spectacular. She currently boasts an immaculate 4-0 record under the promotion’s banner.

This past September, the reigning ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion reinforced her dominance by turning in a third-round TKO victory over atomweight queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Now recognized for her hard-hitting style by fans and pundits worldwide, “The Hurricane” humbly attributes her success to ONE.

“I feel good. It’s been my goal since I really decided that I wanted to do this, so I’m happy getting to live my dream,” Sundell said.

In 2018, ONE made a bold move to expand its offerings beyond MMA, particularly into Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Five years later, the world’s largest martial arts organization has become the premier destination for elite strikers.

Its roster consists of the who’s who in the striking world. This list includes the likes of Sundell, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong went on record to herald the company as the home to the planet’s best strikers across various disciplines, and Sundell wholeheartedly agrees with it.

“Yeah, I think ONE has the world’s best striking fighters, especially in Muay Thai and kickboxing,” Sundell said.

“I think the level of competition in ONE is very high. You got more pressure, but also, the fights are better because ONE picks out the best in the world.”