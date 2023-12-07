Bryce Mitchell steps in on short notice to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 296

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is set to step in on short notice to face Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

At UFC 296, Josh Emmett was set to go head to head with Giga Chikadze in a major featherweight showdown. Unfortunately, as a result of a torn groin, Chikadze will no longer be able to compete in Las Vegas.

Many questions arose regarding who could potentially replace Giga in such a high-profile bout. Now, those questions have been answered, with Bryce Mitchell stepping up to take his shot.

Mitchell is one of the most controversial yet interesting figures at 145 pounds. In his five years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he’s been able to put together a record of 7-1.

Now, he has the chance to really make a statement to the rest of the division.