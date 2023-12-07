Bryce Mitchell steps in on short notice to fight Josh Emmett at UFC 296

By Harry Kettle - December 7, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is set to step in on short notice to face Josh Emmett at UFC 296.

Bryce Mitchell, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC

At UFC 296, Josh Emmett was set to go head to head with Giga Chikadze in a major featherweight showdown. Unfortunately, as a result of a torn groin, Chikadze will no longer be able to compete in Las Vegas.

RELATED: WATCH | GIGA CHIKADZE SHARES EXACT MOMENT HE TORE HIS GROIN WHICH FORCED HIM OUT OF UFC 296 FIGHT AGAINST JOSH EMMETT

Many questions arose regarding who could potentially replace Giga in such a high-profile bout. Now, those questions have been answered, with Bryce Mitchell stepping up to take his shot.

Mitchell is one of the most controversial yet interesting figures at 145 pounds. In his five years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, he’s been able to put together a record of 7-1.

Now, he has the chance to really make a statement to the rest of the division.

Mitchell’s calling

“Stay ready” was the statement made by the 29-year-old ahead of what could prove to be a career-defining fight for him. While Emmett has lost his last two against Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria, he’s still seen by many as an incredibly dangerous individual. He has power, he has timing, and he has the kind of determination necessary to mix it up with those at the elite level.

As for Bryce Mitchell, everyone knows what he brings to the table. Between yelling freedom during his introduction and his general persona, he’s accumulated many fans – and also a few enemies.

Either way, though, it’s great to see that Emmett gets to stay on what is proving to be an unbelievably stacked card at UFC 296.

Are you excited to see Bryce Mitchell step in and take on Josh Emmett on short notice? How will it play out? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Bryce Mitchell Josh Emmett UFC

