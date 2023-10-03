Teen phenom Smilla Sundell reveals post-ONE Fight Night 14 celebration plans: “McDonald’s as usual”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2023

Smilla Sundell may very well be one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet today. But beneath the fierce exterior, there’s still a touch of the kid in her.

Smilla Sundell

While many praised the 18-year-old for her win last Friday, September 29, all the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion wanted was a meal from a famous American fast-food chain to celebrate the feat.

“McDonald’s as usual and some ice cream on the side,” Sundell said when asked about her plans after the fight.

Her latest triumph came in a gritty showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, where she faced atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Swede phenom found herself enduring punishing blows from Rodrigues in the opening moments of the bout.

Just as it seemed like Sundell might be in trouble, she showcased her mettle. With the bell about to signal the end of the first round, she delivered a powerful left hook that shook Rodrigues to her core.

From that moment onward, Sundell maintained relentless pressure on her Brazilian opponent. Her offense reached its zenith in the third frame when she overwhelmed Rodrigues with devastating combinations to force the stoppage.

“I rushed in the first round, and I got hit by a lot of her shots, which was stupid of me,” she said. “But after that, in round two, I felt a bit better, and then round three was good.”

Smilla Sundell looks to test new waters

Smilla Sundell is looking beyond her current achievements. She’s setting her sights on new horizons, contemplating the possibility of bringing her exceptional talent to a different sport.

“I would love to fight special rules like [Xiong Jing Nan and Wondergirl] did. It looked fun. Yeah, why not? I’ll fight anyone in any sport. Maybe not MMA just yet, but kickboxing is also on my mind,” she said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

MMA News ONE Championship

