Shamil Gasanov battles Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18
Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek are gearing up for a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.
This bout emanates live in U.S. primetime from the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Both men are looking to rebound from recent setbacks and make a resounding statement in their quest for divisional supremacy.
Gasanov is the #4 contender in ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division. He joined the organization with an unblemished 12-0 record in October 2022.
“Cobra” announced his arrival with authority, dispatching Kim Jae Woong with a $50K bonus-winning performance in his maiden appearance.
However, his ascent faced a significant roadblock in a showdown against former World Title challenger Garry Tonon, resulting in the Russian’s first career defeat.
Now, Gasanov is determined to put himself back on the path to championship contention.
Shamil Gasanov stakes ranking spot against Oh Ho Taek
Like Shamil Gasanov, Oh Ho Taek hopes to rekindle his promising start in the world’s largest martial arts organization.
The South Korean standout made an impressive splash in his promotional debut, claiming a hard-fought decision victory over Ryogo Takahashi in October 2022.
Despite the initial success, Oh faced adversity in his second ONE Championship outing last March. There, he fell short against Akbar Abdullaev.
At ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video, Oh finds himself in a position where a victory is crucial to proving that he belongs among the featherweight MMA elite. And this all starts by taking Gasanov’s spot in the rankings.
