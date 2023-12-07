Shamil Gasanov battles Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek are gearing up for a pivotal clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video this January 12.

This bout emanates live in U.S. primetime from the world-renowned Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men are looking to rebound from recent setbacks and make a resounding statement in their quest for divisional supremacy.

Gasanov is the #4 contender in ONE Championship’s featherweight MMA division. He joined the organization with an unblemished 12-0 record in October 2022.

“Cobra” announced his arrival with authority, dispatching Kim Jae Woong with a $50K bonus-winning performance in his maiden appearance.

However, his ascent faced a significant roadblock in a showdown against former World Title challenger Garry Tonon, resulting in the Russian’s first career defeat.

Now, Gasanov is determined to put himself back on the path to championship contention.