Sage Northcutt weighs in on ONE vs. UFC debate: “ONE’s kicking butt. They’re taking names.”

Sage Northcutt believes that ONE Championship’s unique approach to martial arts gives it an edge over the UFC.

It cannot be denied that both promotions have largely divided the world of martial arts. While the UFC has long been considered the dominant force in the West, ONE Championship has risen to prominence as the leading organization in the East.

This rivalry has fueled debates among fans and pundits alike. But for Northcutt, ONE’s diverse offering appeals to a broader audience, providing a rich tapestry of martial arts styles to enjoy.

The UFC primarily focuses on MMA. On the other hand, ONE goes beyond the all-encompassing sport, showcasing other disciplines.

“They got submission grappling, Muay Thai, kickboxing. The range is so diverse with the best guys in the world. Now, it’s one of the most exciting organizations in the whole world,” Northcutt said.

Northcutt also underscored the impressive roster ONE has assembled, featuring World Champions from various combat sports.

“You look at the roster of athletes. I believe ONE Championship has the most World Champions out of any organization in the world. I wouldn’t doubt if ONE had the most World Champions if you combined every organization together against ONE. Plus, they have top-level fighters, top-level strikers,” he stated.