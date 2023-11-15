Dillon Danis announces retirement from fighting

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2023

Dillon Danis appears to be walking away from the fight game.

Dillon Danis

Danis returned to combat sports back in October when he fought and lost to Logan Paul in his boxing debut. It was his first fight since June of 2019 when he fought at Bellator 222.

Between those two bouts, Danis had been vocal about wanting to fight but for whatever reasons, he never had a fight. Following the DQ loss to Paul, exactly one month later he took to social media to announce his retirement from fighting.

“I’m done with fighting. I’m retired. Love you all,” Danis wrote.

Of course, what Dillon Danis says should be taken with a grain of salt as it’s uncertain if he is retired or just doing this for attention. But, according to the jiu-jitsu fighter he is retired from combat sports.

The announcement also comes after weeks of trying to get signed to the UFC as Danis was recently released from his Bellator contract. However, prior to UFC 295, he did tell The MMA Hour that he would rather retire than be offered a spot on the Contender Series, so perhaps that is what was offered to him.

“I’d rather retire, bro,” Danis said on Friday’s live edition of The MMA Hour. “I’m not Sean O’Malley, I’m bigger than him. I have the most followers than any welterweight in all of MMA… Everybody wants to see me in the UFC,” Danis explained. “People think that I just did a boxing match, that my jiu-jitsu isn’t on a different level. I’ll fight Islam [Makhachev] first fight. I’ll fight any of them first fight, I swear. At the end of the day, if I lose, I lose. I could do 155 or 170. [Holland] an easy fight. Give me a warmup. This is too easy. He has no takedown defense and I think I’d submit him in the first round.”

Dillon Danis is currently 2-0 as a pro in MMA with both wins coming by submission.

