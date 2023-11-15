Cory Sandhagen doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov deserves rebooking after pulling out of their fight in August

Cory Sandhagen doesn’t think it makes sense for him to be rebooked against Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sandhagen was supposed to headline UFC Nashville back in August against Nurmagomedov. But, just over two weeks before the fight, Nurmagomedov withdrew due to an injury and was replaced by Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen ended up beating Font by decision in a one-sided bout as he used his wrestling to dominate the fight after injuring his elbow in the first round. Since then, Sandhagen has been on the sidelines waiting for his next bout, and with Marlon Vera getting the next title shot, he’s uncertain of his next move.

However, Sandhagen thinks he deserves to get the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Vera or someone ranked ahead of him. With that, he doesn’t think he should have to fight someone below him in the rankings like Umar Nurmagomedov.

“If you want to talk about a fair circumstance, I think that is pretty fair. If we were on the same plane, going into the last one before he pulled out, which we weren’t,” Cory Sandhagen said to SportsKeeda. “But, I took the fight because I wanted a number one contender fight. If we were on the same plane then, and then I just racked a win against another really tough guy, with a first-round injury and still dominated. I don’t see us being on the same plane anymore. I think that he needs one or two more wins, I think him getting hurt was a bummer for him as I don’t really know how many other guys are going to step up.”

As of right now, there is no word on when or who either Cory Sandhagen or Umar Nurmagomedov will fight next. But, Sandhagen makes it clear that rebooking that fight doesn’t make any sense.