Cosmo Alexandre Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 8-1-0

FAQ's

Cosmo Alexandre next fight? N/A

Cosmo Alexandre last fight? Cosmo Alexandre won their last fight against Sage Northcutt by KO (Punch) on May. 17, 2019 at One Championship - Enter the Dragon.

Is Cosmo Alexandre retired? Cosmo Alexandre last fought Sage Northcutt 2 years 11 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered inactive.

Where is Cosmo Alexandre from? Cosmo Alexandre is from Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Has Cosmo Alexandre ever been knocked out? Cosmo Alexandre has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.