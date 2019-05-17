|Last Fight:
|Sage Northcutt
|Age:
|40
|Height
|6'2"
|Weight
|155 lbs
|Nick Name:
|"Good Boy"
|Nationality:
|Brazil
|Association:
|Blackzilians
|Style
|Kickboxing, Boxing
|Team
|Kor Romsrithong (2007–2011) Mike's Gym (2009–2011) Blackzilians (2011–2014) Evolution MMA (2014–present)
|Trainer
|Mike Passenier Keith Rummer
|Rank
|Black prajied in Muay ThaiPurple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
|Years active
|2004–present (Kickboxing)2010–present (Boxing)2011–present (MMA)
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|win
|Sage Northcutt
|One Championship - Enter the Dragon
May/17/2019
|KO (Punch)
|Olivier Coste
|1
|0:29
|win
|Nuerdebieke Bahetihan
|SF - Superstar Fight 5
Sep/23/2016
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Rey Trujillo
|LFC 28 - Legacy Fighting Championship 28
Feb/21/2014
|TKO (Knee and Punches)
|Steve Armstrong
|1
|3:38
|win
|Josh Quayhagen
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 80
Nov/09/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|James Warring
|3
|5:00
|win
|Mike Bannon
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 77
Oct/19/2012
|TKO (Doctor Stoppage)
|Keith Peterson
|2
|5:00
|win
|Harry Johnson
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 73
Aug/24/2012
|KO (Knee to the Body)
|Dave Ferguson
|2
|0:39
|win
|Lorawnt-T Nelson
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 67
May/04/2012
|Decision (Unanimous)
|John McCarthy
|3
|5:00
|win
|Avery McPhatter
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 58
Nov/19/2011
|TKO (Knees)
|Troy Waugh
|1
|0:20
|loss
|Josh Quayhagen
|BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 52
Oct/01/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|Myron Gaudet
|3
|5:00