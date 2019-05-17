advertisement - continue reading below
Cosmo Alexandre Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 8-1-0

Alexandre, who is named after his grandfather, was born in São Vicente, São Paulo and raised in Santos, Sao Paulo. Growing up, Alexandre competed in football and was talented, going on to play professionally, but ultimately chose to focus on a career in Muay Thai. Alexandre began training in Muay Thai at the age of 19.

Last Fight: Sage Northcutt
Age: 40
Height 6'2"
Weight 155 lbs
Nick Name: "Good Boy"
Nationality: Brazil
Association: Blackzilians
8 Wins
KO / TKO
6
75%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
2
25%
1 Loss
KO / TKO
0
0%
Submission
0
0%
Decisions
1
100%

Wiki Stats

Style Kickboxing, Boxing
Team Kor Romsrithong (2007–2011) Mike's Gym (2009–2011) Blackzilians (2011–2014) Evolution MMA (2014–present)
Trainer Mike Passenier Keith Rummer
Rank Black prajied in Muay ThaiPurple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Years active 2004–present (Kickboxing)2010–present (Boxing)2011–present (MMA)

FAQ's

Cosmo Alexandre next fight?
N/A
Cosmo Alexandre last fight?
Cosmo Alexandre won their last fight against Sage Northcutt by KO (Punch) on May. 17, 2019 at One Championship - Enter the Dragon.
Is Cosmo Alexandre retired?
Cosmo Alexandre last fought Sage Northcutt 2 years 11 months and 16 days ago, and should be considered inactive.
Where is Cosmo Alexandre from?
Cosmo Alexandre is from Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Has Cosmo Alexandre ever been knocked out?
Cosmo Alexandre has never lost via KO/TKO. They have also never loss by way of submission.
How long has Cosmo Alexandre been fighting?
Cosmo Alexandre has been fighting for a period of 7 years 7 months and 16 days, their first fight was on Oct. 01, 2011 at BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 52. They have accumalated roughly 1 hours, 5 minutes and 6 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
win Sage Northcutt One Championship - Enter the Dragon
May/17/2019 		KO (Punch) Olivier Coste 1 0:29
win Nuerdebieke Bahetihan SF - Superstar Fight 5
Sep/23/2016 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Rey Trujillo LFC 28 - Legacy Fighting Championship 28
Feb/21/2014 		TKO (Knee and Punches) Steve Armstrong 1 3:38
win Josh Quayhagen BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 80
Nov/09/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) James Warring 3 5:00
win Mike Bannon BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 77
Oct/19/2012 		TKO (Doctor Stoppage) Keith Peterson 2 5:00
win Harry Johnson BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 73
Aug/24/2012 		KO (Knee to the Body) Dave Ferguson 2 0:39
win Lorawnt-T Nelson BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 67
May/04/2012 		Decision (Unanimous) John McCarthy 3 5:00
win Avery McPhatter BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 58
Nov/19/2011 		TKO (Knees) Troy Waugh 1 0:20
loss Josh Quayhagen BFC - Bellator Fighting Championships 52
Oct/01/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) Myron Gaudet 3 5:00
