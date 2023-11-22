Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: “ONE is getting ready to take over”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 21, 2023

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium events.

Chatri Sityodtong

He made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 19.

“ONE is getting ready to take over the world in 2024 with our biggest year in history,” he wrote.

The highlight of this revelation is the promotion’s intention to make a triumphant return to Japan in 2024 with ONE 165.

The last time ONE graced Japanese shores was in 2019, hosting three blockbuster cards at Tokyo’s iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Notably, Sityodtong also shared a significant update regarding ONE’s debut in Qatar.

Originally slated for December 1, the Qatar event — now numbered ONE 166 — will take place on March 1, with no explicit reasons provided for the shift.

It’s worth noting that the Qatar and Japan shows mark the return of numbered events on ONE’s calendar. ONE 164 is the most recent and went down in the Philippines in December 2022.

Adding to the excitement, Chatri divulged that Singapore would play host to ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. It’s set to happen on February 17, according to ONE’s website.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship look beyond Asian borders in 2024

Chatri Sityodtong, known for his surprises, didn’t stop there.

In particular, he teased “some exciting news” about Europe, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with speculation about potential developments on the continent.

Further fueling the intrigue, Chatri will announce the initial dates and locations for ONE’s four-event series in the United States next year in the coming weeks.

This move signals the promotion’s commitment to widening its footprint in the global martial arts landscape.

Previous Post

Topics:

Chatri Sityodtong ONE Championship

Related

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Thai legend Seksan battles rising Aussie star River Daz at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2023
Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

Flyweight submission grappling world champ Mikey Musumeci relishes experience of training Muay Thai: “I love the energy”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 18, 2023

For Mikey Musumeci, the latest chapter in his martial arts journey involved stepping into the world of Muay Thai.

Jo Nattawut
ONE Championship

Niclas Larsen out, Jo Nattawut gets new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 17, 2023

“Smokin’” Jo Nattawut has a new assignment for his quick turnaround fight. It’s happening at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this December 8.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt still wants a fight with Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki: ‘We should do it’

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

For Sage Northcutt, the dream matchup against legend Shinya Aoki remains a burning desire that refuses to be extinguished.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
ONE Championship

Legendary Nong-O Hama returns to face surging newcomer Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The excitement continues to build for the upcoming ONE Friday Fights 46 event on December 22, as the much-awaited return of Nong-O Hama will now grace the already stacked lineup.

Joshua Pacio and Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks eyeing crossover fights with Thai superstars Superlek, Rodtang

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023
Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri
ONE Championship

Joseph Lasiri to face Prajanchai in world title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 16, 2023

The much-awaited ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification between divisional king Joseph Lasiri and interim titleholder Prajanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on December 22.

Jarred Brooks
Jarred Brooks

Jarred Brooks eyeing showdown with MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson: “DJ is the main fight, period”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 15, 2023

Jarred Brooks harbors a specific ambition in ONE Championship to face none other than the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

Sage Northcutt
Sage Northcutt

Sage Northcutt weighs in on ONE vs. UFC debate: "ONE's kicking butt. They're taking names."

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2023

Sage Northcutt believes that ONE Championship’s unique approach to martial arts gives it an edge over the UFC.

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison heralds ONE Championship as UFC’s genuine competition

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 14, 2023

ONE Championship and the UFC have long been recognized as the titans in the world of martial arts, but Liam Harrison sees a shift in the balance of power.