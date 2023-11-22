Chatri Sityodtong shakes up MMA world: “ONE is getting ready to take over”

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has confirmed the promotion’s plans to kick off the first quarter of 2024 with three premium events.

He made the announcement in a Facebook post on Sunday, November 19.

“ONE is getting ready to take over the world in 2024 with our biggest year in history,” he wrote.

The highlight of this revelation is the promotion’s intention to make a triumphant return to Japan in 2024 with ONE 165.

The last time ONE graced Japanese shores was in 2019, hosting three blockbuster cards at Tokyo’s iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Notably, Sityodtong also shared a significant update regarding ONE’s debut in Qatar.

Originally slated for December 1, the Qatar event — now numbered ONE 166 — will take place on March 1, with no explicit reasons provided for the shift.

It’s worth noting that the Qatar and Japan shows mark the return of numbered events on ONE’s calendar. ONE 164 is the most recent and went down in the Philippines in December 2022.

Adding to the excitement, Chatri divulged that Singapore would play host to ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. It’s set to happen on February 17, according to ONE’s website.