Jonathan Haggerty teases transition to MMA after ONE Fight Night 16 win: “Be careful Andrade – I’m coming for your belt”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2023

Jonathan Haggerty is taking a deliberate approach to his transition to MMA following his historic victory at ONE Fight Night 16 last Friday, November 3.

Jonathan Haggerty

“The General” recently captured the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title with a stunning knockout victory over divisional MMA king Fabricio Andrade.

This monumental win did more than just add hardware to his collection. With the divisional Muay Thai crown already in his possession, it also enshrined him as the latest two-sport World Champion in ONE Championship.

In the wake of his triumph, he made it clear that his next goal is to capture the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title held by Andrade.

However, it seems that Haggerty would like to take his time before he jumps into the world of MMA.

“I’m in no rush. [I’ll] take it step-by-step and go with the flow. When it feels right, I’ll go for it,” he said.

One of the primary factors influencing his decision to delay his MMA debut is his commitment to protecting his reign as bantamweight Muay Thai king.

“I need to defend my Muay Thai belt first. That is always first on my list, but then obviously the kickboxing title came up and I loved the challenge, so I took it,” Haggerty said.

“I want to defend my Muay Thai belt now because I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: you’re not a champion until you’ve defended your belt. So let’s defend this Muay Thai belt and get this show on the road.”

Jonathan Haggerty agrees to train with Ruotolo twins

Jonathan Haggerty seems to be fully aware of the areas he needs to work on before trying his hand at MMA.

The Brit striker revealed that he has received an offer from none other than the Ruotolo brothers, Tye and Kade, to help him develop his ground game.

What makes this story even more interesting is the fact that the Ruotolo brothers themselves are teasing a potential transition to MMA.

“I got a video on my phone shaking [Tye Ruotolo’s] hand and agreeing to train with them when I make my MMA debut, so that’s already locked in,” Haggerty said.

“We’re already aiming for the stars, so be careful MMA division. Be careful Andrade – I’m coming for your belt.”

ONE Championship

Kang Ji Won

South Korean slugger Kang Ji Won outlines path to victory against Ben Tynan at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 3, 2023
Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

Lito Adiwang seeks redemption against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16: “There are a lot of what-ifs”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

For Lito Adiwang, the memory of his devastating loss to Jeremy Miado has haunted him for over a year.

Halil Amir
ONE Championship

Halil Amir promises fireworks against Ahmed Mujtaba: “I advise you not to blink”

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 2, 2023

Halil Amir and Ahmed Mujtaba are set to go toe-to-toe this Friday, November 3, in a lightweight MMA bout that has all the makings of a barnburner.

Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson and Joe Rogan rave over Fabricio Andrade’s all-action style: "He's a nasty man"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Fabricio Andrade is a mixed martial artist who has taken ONE Championship by storm.

Jonathan Haggerty Fabricio Andrade
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 16: Streaming details and how to watch in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this Friday, November 3.

Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo plans to block out pressure of world title clash at ONE Fight Night 16

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023
Ahmed Mujtaba
ONE Championship

Ahmed Mujtaba relishes underdog role at ONE Fight Night 16: "I don't care if he's 9-0 or 90-0"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 1, 2023

Ahmed Mujtaba treats his upcoming bout at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video this November 3 as just another day in the office.

Meng Bo
ONE Championship

Meng Bo fearless of "judo master" Ayaka Miura’s grappling: "This is MMA"

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Meng Bo is confident that she can handle Ayaka Miura’s vaunted ground game.

Magomed Abdulkadirov
ONE Championship

Magomed Abdulkadirov aims to shock the world at ONE Fight Night 16: “Force My Opponent To Make Mistakes”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Magomed Abdulkadirov is on a mission to put the submission grappling world on notice, and his opportunity to do so comes on November 3.

Zhang Peimian
ONE Championship

Zhang Peimian outlines path to victory at ONE Fight Night 16: “High-frequency striking”

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 31, 2023

Zhang Peimian knows that he cannot afford to slip up in his next assignment.