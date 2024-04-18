Yan Xiaonan addresses her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300: “I was almost out”

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Yan Xiaonan has issued a statement regarding her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan

The historic UFC 300 saw Yan Xiaonan (18-4 MMA) get in the Octagon with current champion Zhang Weili (25-3 MMA) for the women’s stawweight belt. The result would be a unanimous decision victory for ‘Magnum’.

‘Fury’ entered the cage having won her last 2 fights in the Octagon, defeating Mackenzie Dern (13-5 MMA) and Jessica Andrade (26-12 MMA).

Weili came into UFC 300 having won all 3 of her last fights in the cage, defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA), Carla Esparza (19-7 MMA) and Amanda Lemos (14-3 MMA).

It was during a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani that Yan shared her disappointment in failing to attain victory at her first attempt at stawweight gold:

“She (Weili) took my back and got the rear-naked choke position very quickly. I still, at that moment, believed I could defend that. Then when she sweeped me, I was facing the roof of the arena and I could see the clock on the big screen. When I saw that there was 10 seconds left, I think, ‘Okay, I can go through this round.’ But at the last second, when the bell rang, I was almost out. Just like somebody almost knocked me out.”

Continuing, Yan Xiaonan said (h/t MMANews):

“But, I still recognized that I need to stand up immediately and try my best to walk to the corner to show that the fight could continue. Because my thumb got injured before the fight, when I grabbed her hands to defend, I also made a mistake that allowed her to get the rear-naked choke really tight.”

Weili, at 34, is now a two-time UFC women’s stawweight champion.

Were you watching UFC 300? What do you think of Ziaonan’s analysis of what happened in her bout with Weili? Who would you like to see ‘Fury’ fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC UFC 300 Weili Zhang Yan Xiaonan

Related

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react

Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels Max Holloway’s two accidental eye pokes against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 should be getting more post-fight discussion.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill, UFC 300

John McCarthy defends referee Herb Dean against critics of non-stoppage in UFC 300 main event: “Exactly what we would train”

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan says UFC 300 judge who scored fight for Charles Oliveira apologized in a phone call: "He was going to kill my career!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says the lone judge who scored his UFC 300 fight in Charles Oliveira’s favor admitted afterward that he made a mistake.

Mike Perry
UFC

Mike Perry says the UFC told him he 'can't beat Top 5 guys' in recent phone call inquiring about desired comeback

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Mike Perry says he was close to making a UFC comeback before negotiations with UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell went south.

Jiří Procházka, Jamahal Hill
Jamahal Hill

Jiří Procházka responds to Jamahal Hill's post-UFC 300 callout, offers to face Alex Pereira on weeks' notice at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka didn’t take long to respond to Jamahal Hill’s recent callout after UFC 300.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan "went out" from D'Arce choke late in third round at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - April 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira thought Arman Tsarukyan went out from his D’Arce choke late in the third round at UFC 300.