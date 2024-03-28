Denis Puric guarantees decisive finish against Jacob Smith: “It’s lights out”
Denis Puric plans to steal the show when he returns to action in U.S. primetime on April 5.
“The Bosnian Menace” squares off with #2-ranked contender Jacob Smith in a flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video. This event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Puric exudes confidence as he analyzes the matchup with Smith. In fact, he sees his opponent’s style as tailor-made for his hard-hitting approach.
“I know his weakness. He stays in front, and if he stays in front of me, he’s getting lit up. I’m too fast, too strong, he’s not going to be able to hit me like that,” the Team CSK member said.
“I don’t see any threats, man. I only see weaknesses.”
The 39-year-old enters the three-round duel on the heels of his knockout win over Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in December 2023.
Buoyed by that triumph, he envisions only one outcome when he shares the same ring with Smith — a decisive victory.
“Once I put these mitts on his face, it’s lights out. And I have an iron jaw. That guy can’t break me. He can’t hurt me. I’ve just got to catch him, that’s it,” Puric said.
“And when he stays right there, how can you not catch him? I’ll take one to give two. But when I give them, buddy it’s lights out.”
Denis Puric wishes to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon after ONE Fight Night 21
For Denis Puric, every fight is a stepping stone toward his ultimate goal — a shot at Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship.
With Jacob Smith occupying the #2 seat in the rankings, the significance of their impending clash cannot be overstated.
“I’m excited for the fight, man. I need that #2 spot so I can fight Rodtang soon. That’s what I signed up for. I didn’t sign up to fight these punks. But I mean, I got to do what I got to do. I need to take everyone out,” Puric said.
Puric believes a resounding victory will position him for a date with the Thai megastar.
“I’m here for Rodtang and Rodtang only. I’m just touching these guys up because ONE wants me to. But they can’t hide Rodtang from me forever. He’s going to have to come out sooner or later,” Puric said.
