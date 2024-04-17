Ben Tynan puts target on Anatoly Malykhin: “I’m coming for him”

Ben Tynan made it crystal clear that he wants a piece of three-division king Anatoly Malykhin.

The Canadian powerhouse has captured the attention of fans with his emphatic performances in ONE Championship.

His most recent triumph occurred at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video earlier this month. There, he left no doubt about his capabilities. “Vanilla Thunder” showcased his dominance with a first-round dismantling of Duke Didier.

Following the victory, Tynan wasted no time in throwing down the gauntlet for a shot at one of Malykhin’s three belts — the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Title.

“I’m coming for him. I’m 100 percent coming for him,” he said.

However, the path to championship glory is never straightforward. Established heavyweights such as Amir Aliakbari and “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane have also staked their claims for a crack at Malykhin’s throne.

Despite this competition, Tynan remains undeterred. He understands the landscape of the division and will put in the work to earn his opportunity.

“Whether it’s enough, I might have to put another fighter or two on my resume considering he is the champion. But I’m coming from him,” Tynan said.