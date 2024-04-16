Official: Seven matches added to ONE Fight Night 22 to complete 11-bout lineup

April 16, 2024

As the countdown to ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video draws closer, fans are in for a treat with the addition of seven matches to complete its lineup.

Halil Amir

Four contests were previously announced for this U.S. primetime card set to air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3. It includes Smilla Sundell’s defense of her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against Natalia Diachkova in the main event.

Adding to the excitement, undefeated featherweight MMA prospects Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir are slated to collide in the co-headliner.

Abdullaev holds an impressive record of finishing all 10 of his career wins. This includes his first two triumphs in ONE Championship.

The Kyrgyz standout looks to continue his stellar streak against Amir, who has a similar penchant for fast-paced victories.

Amir has gone the distance only once in his last 10 outings, and he is currently 3-0 under the ONE banner.

Another highlight of the evening is the showdown between top contenders in the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov are booked to slug it out for a potential rematch against divisional kingpin Regian Eersel.

Other bouts confirmed for ONE Fight Night 22

The anticipation doesn’t stop there. ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video’s supporting cast features a diverse range of matchups across different weight classes and disciplines.

Fans can also look forward to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong’s ONE kickboxing debut against Bogdan Shumarov.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Sawada makes a quick turnaround to take on Noelle Grandjean in a women’s atomweight MMA tiff.

On the other hand, Thongpoon PK Saenchai’s electrifying style will be on full display as he battles Zakaria El Jamari in a strawweight Muay Thai clash.

Bianca Basilio returns to action in a catchweight submission grappling encounter against Nanami Ichikawa.

Lastly, Sean Climaco gears up for his promotional debut, locking horns with Josue Cruz in a flyweight Muay Thai duel.

Full lineup

  • ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship: Smilla Sundell (C) vs. Natalia Diachkova
  • Featherweight MMA: Akbar Abdullaev vs. Halil Amir
  • Lightweight Muay Thai: Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Dmitry Menshikov
  • Bantamweight Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto vs. Wei Rui
  • Lightweight MMA: Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng
  • Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren vs. Hu Yong
  • Lightweight Kickboxing: Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong vs. Bogdan Shumarov
  • Women’s Atomweight MMA: Chihiro Sawada vs. Noelle Grandjean
  • Strawweight Muay Thai: Thongpoon PK Saenchai vs. Zakaria El Jamari
  • Catchweight (132lbs) Submission Grappling: Nanami Ichikawa vs. Bianca Basilio
  • Flyweight Muay Thai: Sean Climaco vs. Josue Cruz

