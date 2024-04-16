Official: Seven matches added to ONE Fight Night 22 to complete 11-bout lineup

As the countdown to ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video draws closer, fans are in for a treat with the addition of seven matches to complete its lineup.

Four contests were previously announced for this U.S. primetime card set to air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3. It includes Smilla Sundell’s defense of her ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against Natalia Diachkova in the main event.

Adding to the excitement, undefeated featherweight MMA prospects Akbar Abdullaev and Halil Amir are slated to collide in the co-headliner.

Abdullaev holds an impressive record of finishing all 10 of his career wins. This includes his first two triumphs in ONE Championship.

The Kyrgyz standout looks to continue his stellar streak against Amir, who has a similar penchant for fast-paced victories.

Amir has gone the distance only once in his last 10 outings, and he is currently 3-0 under the ONE banner.

Another highlight of the evening is the showdown between top contenders in the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Sinsamut Klinmee and Dmitry Menshikov are booked to slug it out for a potential rematch against divisional kingpin Regian Eersel.