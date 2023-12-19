Prajanchai seeks to get payback on Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46

Emotions are running high as Prajanchai PK Saenchai prepares to share the same stage with Joseph Lasiri once again.

Both men are set to collide in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46. The show broadcasts live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

For Prajanchai, this bout signifies more than just a rematch. It’s an opportunity for payback.

“[Lasiri] is the person I want to redeem myself against the most in my life,” he said.

The rivalry began in May 2022 when Lasiri pulled off an upset by stopping Prajanchai in the third round to get hold of the lineal championship.

Since that fateful night, the Thai star has been on a relentless path to redemption, determined to erase the memory of that defeat and reclaim his status as the divisional king.

His quest began with a unanimous decision win over Kompet Fairtex this past January.

The momentum continued as he captured the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship with a second-round knockout against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in a rematch five months later. It marked his second World Title victory over the Thai icon.

Not content to rest on his laurels, Prajanchai ventured into kickboxing, dispatching Akram Hamidi with ease last September.

Now, Prajanchai is fueled by a burning desire to settle the score with the Italian-Moroccan striker.

“I just want my belt back. I want to be at the top of the division and become a legend,” he said.

As the date for their second duel approaches, Prajanchai radiates a palpable intensity.

He concedes that stellar performances over the past 18 months have only intensified his desire for revenge.

“I’ve prepared an ‘All You Can Eat’ full course, which includes punches, kicks, knees, and elbows for him to eat,” he declared.