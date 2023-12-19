Leon Edwards responds after Jon Jones offers to buy him a motorcycle for his win at UFC 296: “I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie”

By Harry Kettle - December 19, 2023

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards has responded to Jon Jones’ praise following his victory at UFC 296.

Leon Edwards

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 296, Leon Edwards defeated Colby Covington. While he didn’t finish him, he did manage to carve out a dominant performance, winning four of the five rounds on the judges’ scorecards. It came as a welcome relief for many critics who aren’t the biggest fans of Colby’s antics.

That includes Jon Jones, who has made his dislike for ‘Chaos’ very clear. Jones, who is widely considered to be the GOAT in mixed martial arts, recently took to social media in order to praise ‘Rocky’ for what he was able to accomplish.

RELATED: Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle following his win over Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon proceeded to respond in a light-hearted back-and-forth between the two champions.

Jones praises Edwards

Jones: “Leon Edwards, I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one.”

Edwards: “Respect GOAT it was easy work. Means a lot coming from you. I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie tho [laughing emojis].”

It’s always nice to see UFC champions respecting one another like this. Who knows, perhaps somewhere down the road, the two will share a PPV card together. Either way, it’ll take a big effort for either man to be dethroned in the near future.

Were you impressed by the performance of Leon Edwards on Saturday night? Who do you believe should be next for him in the welterweight division? Who will be the champion by the end of 2024? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

