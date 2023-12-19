Leon Edwards responds after Jon Jones offers to buy him a motorcycle for his win at UFC 296: “I don’t ride bikes but I will take a rollie”

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards has responded to Jon Jones’ praise following his victory at UFC 296.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 296, Leon Edwards defeated Colby Covington. While he didn’t finish him, he did manage to carve out a dominant performance, winning four of the five rounds on the judges’ scorecards. It came as a welcome relief for many critics who aren’t the biggest fans of Colby’s antics.

That includes Jon Jones, who has made his dislike for ‘Chaos’ very clear. Jones, who is widely considered to be the GOAT in mixed martial arts, recently took to social media in order to praise ‘Rocky’ for what he was able to accomplish.

RELATED: Jon Jones offers to buy Leon Edwards a motorcycle following his win over Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon proceeded to respond in a light-hearted back-and-forth between the two champions.