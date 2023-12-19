What’s next for the stars of UFC 296?

The UFC closed out 2023 with a solid UFC 296 card from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw two titles on the lines.

In the main event of UFC 296, Leon Edwards was looking to defend his welterweight title for the second time as he took on Colby Covington. The co-main event saw Alexandre Pantoja searching for his first title defense against Brandon Royval.

Ultimately, it was Edwards who won a lopsided decision against Covington to defend his belt. In the co-main event, Pantoja won a clear-cut decision over Royval to secure his first title defense. Now, here is what I think should be next for the four fighters involved in the title fights at UFC 296.